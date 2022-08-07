Who is the strongest Shinobi of the Aburame Clan in ‘Naruto’?

Anime fans have turned Naruto from a typical anime into a cult following with one of the biggest fan bases of any show, regardless of genre, around the world. The fact that the show was able to run 15 seasons in both the manga and the animated version shows just shows how passionate fans are about the show.

One thing that fans of the show adore is that there are different clans that they get to follow and learn about. Each clan is stock-piled with warriors and strong individuals, ready to battle at the single drop of a hat. Fans love how the different clans are very similar in strength, especially at the top, to make it a fun fight. This fact has fans itching to know who the strongest Shinobi of the Aburame Clan is.

Who is the strongest Shinobi of the Aburame Clan?

Image via Madman Entertainment

The Aburame Clan can claim their strongest warrior to be Torune Aburame. He is an incredibly powerful ninja, who can even hold his own against Naruto at full strength, even though it isn’t for a long time. That is something that not a lot of people in the show can boast about.

Torune takes after the rest of the members in the Aburame Clan and likes to use insects as one of his most powerful weapons in the middle of battle. He really likes to use the rinkaichu, which is a flurry of insects that cause intense pain to whomever is battling against him.

What do we know about Torune’s backstory?

Image via Madman Entertainment

Torune has an incredibly sad story. His parents both died while he was still very young, thus he was taken in by the Aburame Clan. It was very difficult for Torune to attend academy, as he did not have the same control that his fellow classmates did over the insects that he would grow to master. However, Shino Aburame and Torune became very close, almost like brothers, and would often train together.

Due to their bond, when Danzo came to recruit Shino, Torune said that he would go, that way Shino could live the life that he wanted to. Torune felt it was the least he could do, especially for all the help that had been given to him during the time his childhood. Torune then mastered his skill and went on to become one of the most powerful Shinobi of the Aburame Clan.