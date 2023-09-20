Will ‘Bungo Stray Dogs’ return for season 6?

Bungo Stray Dogs is an incredible anime series to dive into, constantly keeping viewers entertained with a perfect blend of epic action scenes and heartfelt moments. Granted, it’s not one of the most popular anime out there, but it deserves the loyal audience it has cultivated over the years.

All that said, we have to at least mention the elephant in the room. Season five was a particularly tough one to watch. Not in terms of quality, no, but because of the seeming demise of a fan-favorite character in episode 10. Most people genuinely thought this was the end of the road for a certain someone, yet here we are. After the roller coaster of emotions that fans have been put through, however, they’re naturally curious about if and when the story will continue on screen.

Is season 6 of Bungo Stray Dogs confirmed?

Image via Bones Studio

Bungo Stray Dogs season six has not been announced by official sources yet, but in the final episode of season five, studio Bones did tease that the story will continue. I guess that’s all the confirmation we need, in all honesty. The series has been met with success both in its home country and internationally, which means that a sixth season is very likely to be released at some point in the future. Exactly when that will happen is a more complex matter.

Recently, studio Bones opted to surprise fans by releasing seasons four and five less than four months apart from each other, but we shouldn’t expect that treatment again. Season five caught up with the Bungo Stray Dogs manga and went beyond it, which means that there is no content to adapt at present. If the next season were to drop anytime soon, it most likely would be with anime-only arcs.