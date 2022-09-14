Netflix has finally released its highly anticipated anime series set in the world of CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk franchise. The 10-episode Cyberpunk: Edgerunners run is now live, but fans might be wondering how much more we will be getting.

Set in the same universe as the game Cyberpunk 2077, Edgerunners brings a new story with some of the same faces and plenty of new ones. The show includes plenty of action and stunning animation to pair with it.

With a world as expansive as Cyberpunk’s, there is always room for more expansion, but here is everything we know about the plans for the show right now.

Will Cyberpunk: Edgerunners get a second season?

Image via Netflix

Right now neither Netflix, CD Projekt Red, nor Studio Trigger has shared any plans for a second season of the anime series.

It doesn’t seem likely that we will get a second season of the show for a variety of reasons, but you can never say never. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has always been advertised as its own standalone story within CD Projekt Red’s unique world.

Reviews for the show have been very positive so this could play a factor in the show potentially being renewed, however, it might be too soon to see how the show will age in the eyes of the fandom.

Studio Trigger is known for producing shows with short runs of just one season so just by looking at this track record, it could suggest somber signs for those hoping to see more of this Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

Like any other Netflix series, plans can change on a dime and if any of the parties involved with this production announce plans for a second, this article will be updated to reflect that new news.