Will ‘Horimiya’ have a season 2?

In Horimiya, anime lovers were able to watch Kyoko Hori, the typical high school girl who was smart and popular unlike Izumi Miyamura, a soft-spoken nerdy boy. Kyoko is tasked with looking after her brother while she is not at school, although she does not want her classmates to know that she is responsible for him whenever she is at home. Her brother comes home one day with Miyamura, who, as it turns out, has multiple body piercings and tattoos.

Both of these characters seem to act the opposite of how they act while they are at school. When they find out about each other’s secret, they both decide to hide it from their peers at school and both have kept their word. As time progresses throughout the show, the two find that they are more alike than they had realized, and as they try to continue to keep each other’s after-school identities to themselves, they both find that they developing feelings that neither realized were there.

Fans of the show love the fact that it concentrates around teamwork as well as trying to find their way around emotions and what it feels like to like someone.

Will there be a season two of the show?

Image via OtakuKart

Unfortunately for fans, it does not look like the show will come back, as the first season was able to explain and show the entirety of the original manga. However, fans should hold out some hope because there has not been an official cancellation or no from the writers, producers, or the studio regarding the future of the show.

There have been many examples of shows coming back when fans and viewers did not think there would be enough material to cover another season or it looked like the show would not be coming back.

What would a second season of the show look like?

Image via OtakuKart

Fans have had multiple theories about the show and what a second season of the show would look like if it ended up being brought back. For one, fans expect that Kyoko and Izumi’s arcs would be continued and further explored in ways they have not yet been explored. Learning more about their relationship and future would be of interest to viewers.

Another arc would be what would happen if the school found out about their after-school persona and how the school would react if they knew that the two had developed feelings. There are a lot of angles that the story could take, so fans should keep their eyes open for an official announcement.