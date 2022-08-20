Will ‘So I’m a Spider, So What?’ have a season 2?

So I’m a Spider, So What? is a 2021 anime series adapted from a light novel with the same name. The anime’s first season was aired from January to July, and after its success, fans have been anxiously awaiting a second season. So the question everyone wants answered is: will they get it? Although we’re sure you’re looking forward to knowing, first things first.

What’s this anime about?

So I’m a Spider, So What? has quite a unique premise. After a mysterious spell was cast, a teenage girl finds herself in a new fantasy world, and to make matters worse, she is reincarnated into a spider. Now, she must rely on her instincts to survive, which is no easy task. As one can only imagine, getting used to a foreign body is already a struggle, but for that new body to be that of a spider is a whole other level of trouble. At the start of the anime, this friendly spider finds it difficult to fend for herself in the Great Elroe Labyrinth, a dangerous place crawling with monsters much bigger and stronger than her. However, making it past all the hurdles thrown her way helps her grow stronger, and acquire new skills, as if in a videogame.

You may have noticed by now that this character’s name hasn’t been mentioned. Or maybe you haven’t, but you absolutely should’ve — everything happens for a reason. The protagonist’s backstory is a huge enigma throughout the anime and novel, so much so that not even her human name is known at first. Her true identity is perhaps the most well-kept secret of the story, sparking many debates and theories among fans. Although the premise seems silly, as you can probably tell, this story has a touch of mystery to it, and can actually be quite dark at times, mixing raw survival scenes with great comedic relief. All in all, an anime for all tastes.

Will there be a second season?

It’s been over a year since the first season’s conclusion, and as of right now, So I’m a Spider, So What? has unfortunately not yet been renewed for a season two. Despite this, there’s no reason to panic yet. The thing to understand about anime is that they generally take longer breaks between seasons than your favorite tv shows, as working on animation is a slow process by nature. On top of that, sometimes studios just don’t expect an anime’s popularity, and so they don’t plan ahead for future seasons. This means that if a second season isn’t planned from the get-go, it’s likely that fans will be left hanging for a while. This can happen to even the most popular of anime series, sometimes with gaps of three or four years between seasons.

Taking all this into consideration, as well as season one’s success, fans can remain hopeful for a second season. And for those that haven’t watched the first, feel free to check it out if this read sparked your interest. You might just discover your new favorite series.