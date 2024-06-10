Will there be a ‘Buddy Daddies’ season 2?

In 2023, P.A. Works gave us the slice-of-life with a side serving of action that we all craved, Buddy Daddies. Yes, Spy x Family was already in our lives by then, but we can never have too much of this genre.

I think I speak for everyone when I say this anime sweetened the days of its viewers with each episode, portraying how two assassins become the primary caregivers of a four-year-old girl. While mostly humorous, the story is full of ups and downs, as Rei Suwa and Kazuki Kurusu learn to navigate their daily lives (and high-stakes jobs) with a child. Being a parent is an arduous life-long commitment, but it gets even harder when you have to balance it with contract killing. Who would’ve thought?

As Kazuki and Rei quickly learn, kids are not well suited for a criminal lifestyle, but that’s exactly what makes Buddy Daddies so interesting. Seeing two young adults fumble their way through raising a child is nothing short of entertaining, yet the affection that bonds them to Miri is the heart of the story. Naturally, this is what led folks to get so easily attached to the anime and its characters, making it difficult to say goodbye once season 1 concluded. Fans earn for more wholesome content of our three protagonists, but will they get it?

Will Buddy Daddies have a season 2?

Image via P.A. Works

Season 2 of Buddy Daddies has not been announced, and it likely will never be. The anime was always intended to be a short, one-and-done hit, so the lack of information about a potential second season should come as no surprise to fans. Of course, given its success, some folks hoped that P.A. Works would change its mind and present us with more content after season 1’s run, but it hasn’t happened so far.

Considering how episode 12 ended, with a 10-year time skip showcasing a teenage Miri and her dads settled into an ordinary life, the chances of a season 2 are even lower. Sure, it would be possible to continue the anime by portraying the natural struggles that come with raising a teen — especially if Rei and Kazuki’s past came back to haunt them — but it doesn’t feel like Buddy Daddies leaves room for that. By the end of season 1, the story is perfectly wrapped up, and as the credits roll, we see Miri grow up through photos pinned to the wall of her fathers’ diner. If that doesn’t scream “The End,” I don’t know what does.

All that said, hope dies last, so it’s worth keeping our eyes peeled for Buddy Daddies news. While season 2 is unlikely, if we’re lucky we may get some other type of content down the road.

