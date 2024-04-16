Will there be ‘Shangri-La Frontier’ season 2?

Since its 2023 release, the anime adaptation of the light novel series Shangri-La Frontier has gained a devoted following.

The series centers on high school student Rakuro Hizutome, who is enamored with the titular, virtual reality game. Season 1 of the anime adaptation premiered in Fall 2023, adapting the first few volumes of the manga series. The show garnered positive reviews for its compelling tale, likable characters, and amazing visual rendering of the virtual world.

Owing to the anime’s widespread appeal, many fans have been curious about the possibility of a second season. Given numerous speculations, here’s all you need to know about the second season of Shangri-La Frontier.

The latest development with Shangri-La Frontier season 2

Luckily for the most ardent fans, Shangri-La Frontier has been renewed for a second season. News of the renewal came on the season finale and 25th episode, with the Japanese animation studio C2C making the announcement. Furthermore, it was subsequently confirmed on the anime’s official website.

The notice on the website implied that season 2 will have a lengthy 26-episode content similar to its predecessor. The announcement also contained key visuals as well as an official teaser trailer. Season 2 will be available on Crunchyroll and will kick off sometime in October 2024.

What to expect from Shangri-La Frontier season 2?

The first edition of the fantasy anime series included the first 71 chapters of the current manga series, so there is still a significant amount of source material to adapt. Following the established pattern (and assuming the next chapter continues up where it left off) we will be introduced to the Nephilim Hollow arc, the Nightslayer Shadow arc, the Abyss City Part 1 arc, and potentially the GGC arc.

All of the aforementioned arcs will feature Sunraku’s adventurous voyage, with the most significant instances being his reunion with Rust and Mordo, as well as his encounter with Lycagon the Nightslayer, a frightening wolf beast our protagonist encountered at the beginning of season 1. One thing is certain: the upcoming season will feature more daring quests, action battle sequences, and a sprinkling of comic elements.

The production studio, casting choices, and more

Given the subsequent announcement by C2C studios, it is largely anticipated that they will take the lead and have the official rights to produce the new season. However, no formal announcement has been made. Nonetheless, Toshiyuki Kubooka will once again be in charge of directing, and the major cast members will reprise their roles. Joji Nakata and Hiromu Mineta have joined the cast as voice actors. They will take on the roles of Kyoju and Aramis respectively.

