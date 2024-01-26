Among the abysmal pool of manga-turned-anime turning in big numbers on viewership charts, SK8 the Infinity has emerged as an original anime gaining popularity in the adventure sports genre. Since its first season is all wrapped up, it’s time to address the obvious question—will the story be continued?

In a time when shonen and supernatural anime predominate every platform’s catalog, the addition of stimulating genres like sports and music gives anime a multidimensional appeal and offers diversity in themes. The volleyball-centered series Haikyu!! is easily the most popular sports anime right now, and SK8 the Infinity is essentially the Haikyu!! of skateboarders.

Animated by the renowned Studio Bones, SK8 the Infinity made its debut on ABC and TV Asahi’s ANiMAZiNG!!! programming block in January and ran until April 2021. The 12 compelling episodes of the series eventually led to a manga adaptation, which began serialization on the BookLive! e-book shop in March 2021.

For those inclined to crunch the numbers, it has been three years since we last witnessed the exploits of Reki and Langa. So, will there be SK8 the Infinity season 2?

Given that SK8 the Infinity is an original anime, the renewal status of the series has been in question for a long. In contrast to most anime series that utilize manga as a basis for upcoming seasons, SK8 the Infinity depends solely on the imaginative partnership of writer Ichirō Ōkouchi and director Hiroko Utsumi to maintain and advance the plot.

At the heart of SK8 the Infinity are the lives of Reki, a vibrant and lively high school sophomore, and Langa, his recently transferred classmate—a half-Japanese student from Canada now residing in Okinawa. The two quickly become close friends and participate in S, a dangerous and thrilling underground skateboarding competition, covertly.

One year following the conclusion of its first season on April 4, 2021, the official confirmation of SK8 the Infinity‘s second season arrived on Aug. 14, 2022. The announcement was accompanied by a revealing trailer and was shared through the official SK8 the Infinity X account. Additionally, it was also revealed that the show would also receive a new OVA episode alongside the upcoming season.

Though it’s been over a year since the announcement, we still do not have a release date for SK8 the Infinity season 2. Fans can celebrate for the time being knowing that we shall see the boys again on screen. However, Studio Bones has unveiled the first visual of SK8 the Infinity OVA, creating a buzz among fans (via Anime News Network). The primary crew of season one will be back to direct the OVA, while Studio Bones will be back to breathe life into the characters.