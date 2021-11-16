Attack On Titan, My Hero Academia, Dragon Ball Z, And More Anime Coming To Blu-Ray Next Year

Big news for anime collectors. Today, Funimation announced an ensemble line-up of physical anime releases available for pre-order. Due Feb. 2022, each title will be released on Blu-Ray discs and several will finally include digital downloads instead of (or alongside) a DVD.

Shonen is a big part of Funimation’s lineup. Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 1 and My Hero Academia season 4 will release their latest complete seasons, while the entirety of Dragon Ball Z’s nine seasons will be released across three boxed collections, available exclusively at Walmart. Other big re-releases include the complete 2018 Katana Maidens: Toji No Miko anime from Studio Gokumi and 2016’s 24-episode adaptation of Kentaro Miura’s Berserk.

Notable releases of newer anime include Adachi and Shimamura, the anime adaptation of Hitoma Iruma’s popular yuri light novel series, and season 1, part 2 of Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU. The ostensible remake of the original Higurashi: When They Cry anime took on a compelling original story and continued into a sequel season, dubbed SOTSU.

Rounding out the new releases, the recently completed Dr. Stone will be released in a 4-disc steel book set while By the Grace of the Gods will get a standard and limited edition with an art book and postcards. Season three of Log Horizon, subtitled Destruction of the Round Table, will release alongside Talentless Nana, Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle, and part one of KING’s RAID: Successors of the Will.

The only movie announced today was Josee, the Tiger and the Fish. Kotaro Tamura’s 2020 film is a romantic dramedy adapted from a Seiko Tanabe short story that saw a brief run in US theaters. The physical release will include Evan Call’s OST.

You can pre-order the Blu-Ray from Funimation’s online shop.