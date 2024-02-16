The 15 best true crime books of all time

The true crime genre always captivates, whether it’s via documentary, podcast, or book. Frankly, this is because there’s nothing better than diving headfirst into a mystery, especially if it’s based on real life. These addictive tales can often seem stranger than fiction, and when you add a masterful storyteller, you have the sort of book that has you racing to the final pages. If you’re looking for your next read, then have a look at our list of the 10 best true crime books of all time for inspiration!

In Cold Blood by Truman Capote

The original true crime sensation (in English, anyway), In Cold Blood caused shockwaves when it was first published in 1966. The book tells the story of the Clutter family from the small town of Holcomb, Kansas, four of whom were murdered. Although Capote was accused of massaging certain details to improve the narrative, overall it’s a stunning work, and a genuine masterpiece in the genre, and like much of his work, has been adapted for the screen. Capote’s prose is exquisite, but more importantly it’s such a captivating read that you almost feel like you’ve been dropped into the heart of the case.

The Poisoner’s Handbook by Deborah Blum

This combination of science book and mystery thriller is a phenomenal piece of writing that is both impossible to put down and incredibly enlightening. In The Poinsoner’s Handbook, Blum, a science writer whose work has appeared in places like the NYT and Wired, chronicles the early days of forensic toxicology via poisoning cases in New York during the Jazz Age. A smart, interesting, and unique read, and by the end you’ll be obsessed with the characters she dives into.

Black Klansman by Ron Stallworth

This witty memoir has been made into a movie by Spike Lee, but the book is still worth reading even if you’ve seen that film. In Black Klansman, author Ron Stallworth tells the real-life story of how he infiltrated the KKK as a Black man in 1978. With the help of his white partner, Chuck, Stallworth managed to sabotage events like cross burnings, expose Klan members in prominent positions, and even talked regularly with David Duke on the phone. A wild story from start to finish that has to be read to be believed.

Mr Nice by Howard Marks

Another autobiography that was turned into a film (starring House of the Dragon star Rhys Ifans), Mr Nice tells the story of Howard Marks, who went from a small-time hash seller to one of the biggest drug dealers in the world, interacting with government agencies, paramilitary organizations, and criminal bosses. At one point, Marks had over twenty companies to launder his profits and used more than forty different aliases to stay out of trouble. His life is a topsy-turvy tale that will keep you glued to the page, but when you add the fact that his writing is both charming and funny, you get a great book.

The Big Short: Inside the Doomsday Machine by Michael Lewis

Let’s face it. The rich are the biggest criminals out there, and The Big Short by Michael Lewis chronicles the tale of one of the most brutal ways they’ve ruined the world: the 2008 financial crisis. Rampant greed and a standard of morality that would make the devil ashamed combined to leave countless people homeless while others made out like bandits, even after it was confirmed that they had attempted to illegally manipulate the market. The book was turned into a box office and critical smash of the same name.

The Red Parts by Maggie Nelson

Celebrated literary star Maggie Nelson turned her hand to true crime in spectacular fashion with this highly personal book about her aunt’s murder. Part memoir, part history book, it chronicles how the death hung over the Nelson family throughout Maggie’s childhood, while also digging into newly unearthed DNA evidence that implies the serial killer they assumed her aunt was a victim of might not have been the person who murdered her. Some of the most moving scenes in the book come from Nelson’s account of the trial that comes about because of this, as she and her mother try to get some form of closure.

Operation Massacre by Rodolfo Walsh

In Cold Blood is widely considered to be the progenitor of true crime in English, but this story about a real-life crime by the Argentinian investigative journalist Rodolfo Walsh came out nine years before Capote’s book, and is just as masterful a read. It details the events of the José León Suárez massacre in 1956, where suspected leftwing agitators were unlawfully imprisoned and murdered by the hard-right military government. Rodolfo goes into excruciating detail and builds a compelling case for the notion that the activists were illegally killed, utilizing interviews to show the rot at the heart of the Argentinian justice system.

Helter Skelter by Vincent Bugliosi and Curt Gentry

There’s a reason that Helter Skelter is the best-selling true crime books to date, and it’s not just because it’s about one of the most famous murder cases of all time (although that helps). The book tells the story of the investigation, arrest, and eventual prosecution of Charles Manson and the various members of the Manson Family for the killings of actress Sharon Tate and several others. Bugliosi was the prosecutor who put Manson behind bars, and his unique insight into the case turns this into a seminal work for anybody interested in the case.

Party Monster by James St. James

Originally titled Disco Bloodbath, this scintillating memoir tells the story of James St. James. He was part of the Club Kids, a group of famous partiers who rose to cultural prominence in the 80s and 90s. Aside from chronicling their heavy drug use, it also focuses on Club Kids member Michael Alig, who eventually murdered the drug dealer Andre “Angel” Melendez. The book was a commercial success and later became a film starring Macaulay Culkin, Seth Green, Chloë Sevigny, and Marilyn Manson, but is currently out of print, with some early copies going for hundreds of dollars.

The Stranger Beside Me by Ann Rule

Many of these books seem stranger than fiction, but the story behind The Stranger Beside Me is incredibly wild, even for this list. Ann Rule was a crime reporter who was writing a book about several brutal murders of young women in the U.S., only for the main suspect in the crimes to be revealed as her long-time friend Ted Bundy. This incredible tale gives us an insight into Bundy’s brutality, as well as his ability to charm everyone around him, including the author. An excellent read.

I’ll Be Gone in the Dark by Michelle McNamara

Famed crime reporter McNamara tragically died before her magnum opus could be released, and ironically the Golden State Killer (who the book is about) was caught just after it came out. Her tireless and comprehensive work was put together by Paul Haynes, Bill Jensen, and her widower the comedian Patton Oswalt, but it’s fair to say it’s her work as she did the painstaking research and writing. What all that amounts to is one of the finest true crime books of a generation, about what was one of America’s biggest mysteries.

American Predator by Maureen Callahan

Callahan’s incredibly detailed look into the life of Israel Keyes was rightly famed for its brilliance. The story forensically details his crimes and psyche and is an excellent work that reads like a psychological thriller. Keyes was notoriously meticulous and it is still unknown exactly how many he killed, as he ended his own life while on trial for three murders.

Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann

Now turned into an Oscar-nominated film, this book is a very American tale about the murder of various natives so that others could turn a profit. Set in the twenties, it’s also an insight into how the newly formed F.B.I. fought crimes. Riveting, sickening, and brilliant, this highly readable book should be read by everyone, but especially those who live in the U.S.

The Executioner’s Song by Norman Mailler

Celebrated writer Norman Mailer won a Pulitzer for this fascinating study of murderer Gary Gilmore, who was the first man to be executed in the States after the death penalty was reintroduced in 1976. Gilmore famously wished to be executed, and Mailer offers a deep look into his backstory and psyche, while also ensuring his victims get the space they deserve.

The Five: The Untold Lives of The Women Killed By Jack The Ripper by Hallie Rubenhold

Few killers stir the imagination like Jack the Ripper, the famous Victorian murderer who was never caught. The women he killed are often reduced to a footnote in his history, but in this book Rubenhold puts their stories front and centre, while also unravelling the mystery of their famed killer. A beautiful and heartbreaking book that tells us so much more about society at that time than a simple crime narrative.