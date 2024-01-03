10 celebrities you had no idea were as tall as Jacob Elordi

Since the buzzy release of Saltburn and Priscilla in 2023, the world has collectively borne witness to the Jacob Elordi renaissance (move over, Timothée Chalamet). Starring in two of the year’s most anticipated films, the Australian actor has continued to make waves following already popular roles in the likes of The Kissing Booth and Euphoria.

Away from the screen, Elordi has become the internet’s new boyfriend and Hollywood hottest it boy, with speculation around his future roles running rampant online. Perhaps much of Elordi’s allure, however, comes from his height, measuring in at a lofty six feet and five inches. Elordi’s sheer scale was enough to spawn multiple memes when compared to his Saltburn co-star Barry Keoghan, but he isn’t the only actor to tower over Hollywood.

Below, we’re sorting through the 10 starriest celebrities you had no idea were as tall as Jacob Elordi.

Vince Vaughn

Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Aside from his decade-spanning film career and roles in films like Dodgeball and Wedding Crashers, Vince Vauhgn is also known for his height. Like Elordi, Vaughn measures in at 6’5″, and is a foot taller than his wife, Kyla Weber.

Dwayne Johnson

Image via Dwayne Johnson/Disney

They say the camera adds ten pounds, and for Dwayne Johnson, that comes in the form of both muscle and height. Someone can only really call themselves “The Rock” if they have the measurements to prove it, and Johnson rightfully fits the brief with a 6’5″ height and 260 pounds.

Blake Shelton

Image via NBC

A gentle giant in the truest sense, singer-songwriter Blake Shelton is tall enough that the back of his head might just peep over his chair on The Voice. In a 2001 interview, Shelton revealed that without shoes on, he is actually 6’4″, but since leather boots are his signature, we will count it all the same.

Calvin Harris

Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images For Bauer Media

“One Kiss” and “This Is What You Came For” hitmaker Calvin Harris is surprisingly lofty. The musician’s 6’5″ height came as a surprise to fans in 2016, when he was compared to his 5’9″ then-girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

Tyler Perry

via Netflix

Tyler Perry’s appearance on this list actually counts as two celebrities, since it means that both he and Madea are 6’5″.

Bo Burnham

Fans were surprised to learn of Bo Burnham’s height after an image of the stand-up comedian towering over actor Nick Offerman was shared online. Just like his character in Promising Young Woman, Burnham’s true height might fool you.

Joe Manganiello

Photo via HBO

While his shock divorce from Sofia Vergara might’ve grabbed the most headlines of late, Joe Manganiello’s height is equally eye-popping. The Magic Mike and Spider-Man star measures in at 6’5″.

Howard Stern

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Spending much of his time seated behind a microphone and desk, you might be surprised to learn that Howard Stern would tower over many of the starry guests he interviews. Stern, who has interviewed Elordi’s ex-girlfriend and Kissing Booth co-star Joey King, is 6’5″ tall.

Armie Hammer

Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage

The now-disgraced The Man from U.N.C.L.E and The Social Network actor Armie Hammer measures in at 6’5″, quite a ways taller than his Call Me By Your Name co-star, Timothée Chalamet.

Usain Bolt

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

Few celebrities (well, at least nine) can say they measure up against one of the sporting world’s biggest stars. Standing at 6’5″, it’s little wonder Olympic runner Usain Bolt has so much success on the track, since his stride could probably outsize this writer with feet to spare.