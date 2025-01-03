‘A little kymothee on the way’: Kylie Jenner pregnancy rumors go viral over cryptic video and fans can’t wait for stepdad Timothée Chalamet

Kylie Jenner isn’t just growing her beauty empire but her family, amid claims that she could be pregnant with her third child, and her first with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet. The rumors went overdrive after fans noted the suspicious way she covered her belly when she appeared in a video with her daughter Stormi Webster and niece Chicago West.

The mom-of-two made a brief appearance at the start of the clip, looking barefaced in an all-black ensemble. The video, which the Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 27, posted on TikTok on Dec. 30, 2024, showed the youngsters talking about their beauty haul from a recent trip to Ulta Beauty.

Kylie sat in the middle with a big plastic bag from Ulta Beauty covering her tummy. She eventually let the youngsters take over the video as they showed their Hello Kitty-theme makeup items. “We filmed this just for fun but it’s too cute I had to share,” she captioned the clip.

@kyliejenner we filmed this just for fun but it’s too cute i had to share 🤭🤭🤭 ♬ original sound – Kylie Jenner

The video piqued fans’ curiosity and they soon concluded she must be hiding her pregnant belly behind the large shopping bag: “She’s so pregnant. When will this family end!?” one wrote. Another pointed at one sign that she could be pregnant and commented: “COVERING HER BELLY AND THE PREGNANCY NOSE NAURRRRRR.”

A third chimed in: “That explains the glow! She’s looking so beautiful” and one more agreed: “Yeah. It’s definitely looking that way.” Kylie has been known to stay under the radar whenever she’s pregnant. She hid her first pregnancy with Stormi until her birth in February 2018 and wore baggy clothes when she was pregnant with her son Aire, whom she welcomed in February 2022.

Hence, the pregnancy rumors, which some dismiss as she recently flaunted her svelte figure on social media. But, if indeed Kylie is pregnant, she could be simply be the early weeks of her pregnancy as the baby bulge is still not evident. But then, why cover her belly with a bag?

Others think the timing of Kylie’s video is sus given the upcoming release of season 6 of The Kardashians in February. They think it could be a marketing ploy to attract attention and one X user wrote: “Conveniently in time for the new season premiere. watch it be a season finale.”

oh wow, pregnancy rumors right when season 6 gets announced. It’s almost as if all the rumors got orchestrated because the kardashians are losing relevancy!!!???? Kylie ain’t knocked up. Like a week ago she was showing off her flat ass stomach. And her nose has looked like that. https://t.co/bb0JnvpTCm — Rachel Diane (@ladyracheldiane) December 31, 2024

Meanwhile, other fans have expressed their excitement to see “a little kymothee on the way” with another sharing that “Timothée gonna be a step dad to two kids and his own at a young age.” Kylie and the Dune star have only been in a relationship for over a year (started dating in April 2023) and made their PDA-filled debut as a couple at Beyonce’s Renaissance tour that year in September.

It’s said that Timothée has already bonded with Kylie’s two children from her previous relationship with rapper Travis Scott. A source claimed that he celebrated Christmas with them early over dinner and that “they drove around to look at Christmas lights.” He not only got Kylie gifts but her Stormi and Aire as well, which she thought was “so sweet and thoughtful.” Another insider claimed that the couple “is in a very serious relationship, and could wind up as husband and wife.” Although, much like the pregnancy, this is another rumor we’ll have to wait to be confirmed.

