Actors that can play Gambit in an X-Men MCU adaptation



As fans count the days until the X-Men are formally introduced into the MCU, fan-castings are still on the rise, and the internet would love to see Remy Etienne LeBeau, better known as the mutant, Gambit, portrayed in a much larger capacity.

A fan-favorite character, Gambit is one of the most exciting members of the X-Men and was a member of the Thieves Guild before his recruitment into the famed superhero team. He is known for his ability to manipulate kinetic energy as well as being a skilled fighter, using weapons such as playing cards and his trusty bō staff to defeat his opponents.

Here are eight actors that will shine as the cunning, charming mutant, who has had his fair share of ups and downs as a part of the X-Men.

Shane West

What’s not to love about this suave actor and singer? Shane West, like Gambit, is a proud Louisiana native, and his versatility as an actor will prove helpful in bringing the card-wielding mutant to life. West has shown off his martial arts and hand-to-hand combat skills in the spy series, Nikita, and in his role as John Alden in the supernatural horror, Salem. It goes to show that if anyone can pull off Gambit’s trademark trench coat, it’s him. A real life heartthrob for many years, West and Gambit clearly have similar qualities and traits.

Ian Somerhalder

Born and raised in Covington, Louisiana, Ian Somerhalder is one actor that oozes cool wherever he goes. He would shine in the role of Gambit because he’s portrayed a similar role in The CW’s supernatural hit drama The Vampire Diaries. Remy and Damon Salvatore are both manipulative tricksters and brilliant men. They may come off as pure evil, but the two characters have several redeeming moments. They also share a sharp and witty mouth laced sarcasm, and Somerhalder has proven he’s got the charm and star quality to excel in such a complex role.

Trevante Rhodes

A star athlete and actor, Trevante Rhodes is another excellent choice to make his MCU debut as the mischievous Gambit. Yet another actor from Louisiana, Rhodes’ turn as Chiron in the Oscar-winning Moonlight cemented him as one of the strongest acting talents of his generation. He brought such a fine juxtaposition to his character in the film, which is something fans of Gambit can relate to. Deep down, Gambit is a good guy, but circumstances led him on a number of wrong paths, and Rhodes can certainly pull off that contrast on screen.

Charles Michael Davis

Charles Michael Davis got his breakthrough as the charismatic vampire Marcel Gerard in The Originals, another character that shares many personality traits with Marvel’s Gambit. Both men are brave and have a strong sense of survival in the cruel world they’re in. Davis is one of the actors that will no doubt excel in the role of Remy LeBeau, a scheming ladies man with a vulnerable side. It also helps that he looks absolutely stunning in a coat as well.

Omar Sy

Granted he was cast as Lucas Bishop in X-Men: Days of Future Past, that’s not MCU canon, so there should be nothing holding this talented French actor from bringing Gambit to life. Sy has proven on numerous occasions that he can be as slick as possible in his roles, and has the charisma to embody such a fan-favorite mutant. Also, he looks great in a trench coat. Just watch Lupin on Netflix for all the proof you need.

Steven Yeun

One of the most talented actors right now, Steven Yeun has succeeded in captivating audiences while playing a host of different characters. He’s funny when he needs to be, troubled when the time comes, and absolutely ferocious when it’s required. His filmography is vast and perfectly mixed which automatically cements him as a huge favorite to portray Gambit in the MCU.

Jared Padalecki

Already a fan-favorite option to play Gambit, Jared Padalecki bears a striking resemblance to the original comic book character as well as the cartoon version. He’s also extremely tall, a visual feature that defines the character in many instances in the comics. He also has the hair and charming energy to boot. Padalecki seems to be a very on-the-surface selection for the role, but as a seasoned talent, there’s no doubt that he’ll do it justice.

Alexander Ludwig

All it takes is one foray into his interviews to realize that Alexander Ludwig is one of the sweetest and funniest actors around. That is a stark contrast from his darker, broodier on-screen characters like Cato in The Hunger Games, Björn Ironside in Vikings, and most recently, Ace Spade in Heels. Ludwig is a fantastic actor who shines best when portraying complicated characters, a perfect description of Gambit in the comics.

Keegan Allen

Another actor with a strong physical resemblance to the original comic book version of the popular character, Keegan Allen is a fine actor whom many will remember from his role as Toby Cavanaugh in Pretty Little Liars. While the series showed off his incredible acting capabilities as he showed off a wide range of emotions, it’s his current role as Liam Walker in The CW’s Walker that proves he’s got what it takes to triumph as Gambit. Allen is a formidable actor and should be given the opportunity to showcase his talents to a much larger audience.

Channing Tatum

This seasoned veteran had been tapped to star in a Gambit film as far back as the mid-2000s. In 2014, he signed on to star as the bō-wielding mutant. Unfortunately, after a long while in development hell, Disney cancelled the film’s production in 2019. The project was meant to take on a similar approach to Deadpool and feature a romantic angle. Still, very few can boast of Tatum’s charisma as an actor. Even though a standalone film might be a long shot, we still hope he’s brought into the MCU in some capacity because he would undoubtedly deliver a phenomenal performance.