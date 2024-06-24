All ATEEZ Instagrams confirmed

After debuting in the K-pop world with their mini album six years ago, the ATEEZ boys have finally opened their personal Instagram accounts. Are you following them yet?

Recommended Videos

Formerly called KQ Fellas (in case you’re wondering where they went), the ATEEZ South Korean boy band has consistently risen to fame since its debut in 2018. The group quickly gained prominence in the K-pop industry with top Billboard chart hits like “Wonderland”, “Answer,” and “Inception.” If you’re even half a fan of Korean pop music, their Treasure and Fever series must ring a bell.

Standing for “A to Z,” the boy band has enticed the K-pop fandom with their looks and personality as much as they do with their music. Given their reputation and talent, they have served as official global ambassadors for Korean culture and tourism while also being dubbed “4th Generation Leaders” by the Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism. ATEEZ also made their U.S. television debut on The Kelly Clarkson Show in June 2024, marking a new high of their global appeal.

Image via KQ Entertainment

Naturally, their rising popularity demands a stronger social media presence. To everyone’s delight, all eight members of ATEEZ: which includes the leader Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung, and Jongho, now have personal accounts on Instagram. Here’s where to find them:

Not even a month after joining Instagram, the group members are already closing a million followers each, with San having the highest count thus far (can’t blame anyone, he’s my favorite too). The group also has an official Instagram account for their band, under the username @ateez_official, which has a whopping 9.5 million followers as of June 2024.

And this is your cue to head to the app, and follow them all!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy