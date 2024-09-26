All of Jeremy Allen White’s girlfriends, confirmed

Jeremy Allen White went from being the quirky-looking kid on Shameless to having his Calvin Klein photoshoot go viral — because let’s be honest, no one knew how to react to those images. And truthfully, he deserves all the praise — both for his acting talent and his genetics.

Recommended Videos

Of course, we’re not the only ones who’ve noticed his appeal. Over the years, White has been linked to a fair share of girlfriends, some of whom turned into wives — well, just one, really. Others, however, didn’t make it past the girlfriend phase. If you’re curious about the surprisingly not-so-lengthy list of Jeremy Allen White’s relationships, we’ve got you covered.

Emma Greenwell (2011–2013)

Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Warby Parker

If you’re a die-hard Shameless fan, Emma Greenwell’s face is probably familiar to you. White and Greenwell met on the set of the Emmy Rossum-led series, where they played Lip and Mandy Milkovich, respectively. Greenwell joined the cast in season 2, which began filming in 2011, and much like their on-screen characters, the two actors also started a relationship. Though the reason for their breakup was never disclosed, it seems they parted on good terms.

Addison Timlin (2013—2023)

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic

The same year White and Greenwell ended their relationship, his heart opened once again — this time for Addison Timlin. While early interviews suggest their romance began shortly after his split from Greenwell, it wasn’t until five years later that they made things official by announcing the birth of their first daughter, Ezer. In 2019, the couple tied the knot in a courthouse wedding, and a year later, they welcomed their second daughter.

However, every story has an end, and White and Timlin’s was no exception. In 2023, Timlin filed for divorce, as revealed in court documents obtained by US Weekly. The pair now share joint custody of their children, and The Bear actor is legally required to undergo alcohol testing five times a week.

Ashley Moore (2023)

Photo by MEGA/GC Images

Jeremy’s brief romance with model Ashley Moore was a clear sign that he had officially moved on from Timlin. Moore and White were first photographed hugging and kissing in August 2023, and throughout that summer, they were spotted together several more times. Their relationship seemed to have a laid-back vibe, as White never publicly acknowledged Moore as anything more serious, but perhaps that was exactly what he needed.

Rosalía (2023-2024)

Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images and by Lyvans Boolaky/FilmMagic

Perhaps Jeremy’s most high-profile relationship, aside from Timlin, was with Spanish singer Rosalía. When they were first seen together in October 2023, holding hands and sharing cigarettes, it was hard to imagine them as a couple, but somehow, they just clicked, and we kind of became obsessed with them. From then until July 2024, they were often spotted together, but the relationship seemed to come to an end when a new face appeared in White’s life.

Molly Gordon (2024- Right Now)

Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

The Shameless actor clearly has a penchant for dating co-stars. While many saw Rosalía as his third long-term relationship, it seems Jeremy had his sights set on someone else — Molly Gordon. In September 2024, White was spotted passionately kissing Gordon, who plays his on-screen girlfriend, Claire, in The Bear. This caught everyone by surprise, as the pair had seemingly met over two years ago, in 2022, during the filming of the show. However, it wasn’t until now that things appeared to have taken a romantic turn. The romantic on-set ambiance clearly worked for these two.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy