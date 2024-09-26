Image Credit: Disney
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 15: Jeremy Allen White attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Celebrities

All of Jeremy Allen White’s girlfriends, confirmed

Turns out, he's not that much of a womanizer. Or so it seems.
Francisca Santos
Francisca Santos
Published: Sep 26, 2024 05:55 pm

Jeremy Allen White went from being the quirky-looking kid on Shameless to having his Calvin Klein photoshoot go viral — because let’s be honest, no one knew how to react to those images. And truthfully, he deserves all the praise — both for his acting talent and his genetics.

Of course, we’re not the only ones who’ve noticed his appeal. Over the years, White has been linked to a fair share of girlfriends, some of whom turned into wives — well, just one, really. Others, however, didn’t make it past the girlfriend phase. If you’re curious about the surprisingly not-so-lengthy list of Jeremy Allen White’s relationships, we’ve got you covered.

Emma Greenwell (2011–2013)

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 15: Emma Greenwell (L) and actor Jeremy Allen White attend Warby Parker's store opening in The Standard, Hollywood on August 15, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Warby Parker)
Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Warby Parker

If you’re a die-hard Shameless fan, Emma Greenwell’s face is probably familiar to you. White and Greenwell met on the set of the Emmy Rossum-led series, where they played Lip and Mandy Milkovich, respectively. Greenwell joined the cast in season 2, which began filming in 2011, and much like their on-screen characters, the two actors also started a relationship. Though the reason for their breakup was never disclosed, it seems they parted on good terms.

Addison Timlin (2013—2023)

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: (L-R) Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic)
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic

The same year White and Greenwell ended their relationship, his heart opened once again — this time for Addison Timlin. While early interviews suggest their romance began shortly after his split from Greenwell, it wasn’t until five years later that they made things official by announcing the birth of their first daughter, Ezer. In 2019, the couple tied the knot in a courthouse wedding, and a year later, they welcomed their second daughter.

However, every story has an end, and White and Timlin’s was no exception. In 2023, Timlin filed for divorce, as revealed in court documents obtained by US Weekly. The pair now share joint custody of their children, and The Bear actor is legally required to undergo alcohol testing five times a week.

Ashley Moore (2023)

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 27: Jeremy Allen White and Ashley Moore are seen on September 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)
Photo by MEGA/GC Images

Jeremy’s brief romance with model Ashley Moore was a clear sign that he had officially moved on from Timlin. Moore and White were first photographed hugging and kissing in August 2023, and throughout that summer, they were spotted together several more times. Their relationship seemed to have a laid-back vibe, as White never publicly acknowledged Moore as anything more serious, but perhaps that was exactly what he needed.

Rosalía (2023-2024)

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 25: Jeremy Allen White attends The Prelude To The Olympics on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images and by Lyvans Boolaky/FilmMagic

Perhaps Jeremy’s most high-profile relationship, aside from Timlin, was with Spanish singer Rosalía. When they were first seen together in October 2023, holding hands and sharing cigarettes, it was hard to imagine them as a couple, but somehow, they just clicked, and we kind of became obsessed with them. From then until July 2024, they were often spotted together, but the relationship seemed to come to an end when a new face appeared in White’s life.

Molly Gordon (2024- Right Now)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Jeremy Allen White, Molly Gordon poses at the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

The Shameless actor clearly has a penchant for dating co-stars. While many saw Rosalía as his third long-term relationship, it seems Jeremy had his sights set on someone else — Molly Gordon. In September 2024, White was spotted passionately kissing Gordon, who plays his on-screen girlfriend, Claire, in The Bear. This caught everyone by surprise, as the pair had seemingly met over two years ago, in 2022, during the filming of the show. However, it wasn’t until now that things appeared to have taken a romantic turn. The romantic on-set ambiance clearly worked for these two.

Francisca Santos
Passionate about gossip, a dedicated music enthusiast, and an unapologetic weeb, Francisca is a freelance writer at WGTG. When she's not writing, she can be found taking her dog on walks, defending BTS' honor, and re-reading 'One Piece'.