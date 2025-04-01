Alleged Prince Andrew abuse victim Virginia Giuffre’s accident, explained

There has been renewed interest in Virginia Giuffre, an alleged sexual assault victim of Prince Andrew, following the 42-year-old’s recent post on social media. Giuffre, who was most recently living in Australia, first captured attention back in 2021, when she came forward with a civil lawsuit in which she alleged that disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein had sexually trafficked her and forced her to have sex with Prince Andrew at least three times.

Giuffree alleged in the suit that, at the age of 17, she was travelled to meet and have sex with the Duke of York — the second son of Queen Elizabeth — in London, New York and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Andrew, who has vehemently denied all of Giuffre’s claims against him, was alleged to have been 42 years old at the time. In 2022, Giuffre agreed to an out-of-court settlement for an undisclosed sum in relation to her allegations against Prince Andrew, but a recent social media post has thrusted her into the public spotlight once again.

Virginia Giuffre shared news of a car crash on social media.

Giuffre revealed in an Instagram post in late-March, 2025, that she had been involved in a horrific car accident. She wrote in the caption, alongside an image of her head injuries, that she had been hit by a bus that was travelling at 68 mph while she was in a car “slowing for a turn.” The force of the collision and the speed of the bus, according to Giuffre, meant her car may “as well [have been] a tin can,” with the accompanying photo of her bruised face showing just some of the damage she incurred as a result.

It’s not yet known where the car accident took place. While previous social media posts suggested Giuffre was living in Perth, Western Australia, The Guardian reports that neither Western Australia police nor St Johns Ambulance WA were aware of any such incident taking place in the Australian state.

Giuffre suffered severe injuries and has only “days to live.”

As a result of the accident, Giuffre revealed that she had “gone into kidney renal failure” and was “given me four days to live” by those treating her injuries. She said she had been transferred to a “specialist hospital in urology,” which specializes in the treatment of disorders of the urinary system. So severe were her injuries that Giuffre went as far as writing that she was “ready to go,” but just needed to “see my babies one last time.” Days before the Instagram post about her accident, Giuffre shared several photos with her children.

Giuffre’s father and representative responded to the news.

In the wake of her Instagram post — which she concluded by “thank[ing] you all for being the wonderful people of the world” — Giuffre’s father, Sky Roberts was among those to respond. “Virginia my daughter, I love you and [am] praying for you to get the correct treatment to live a long and healthy life,” Roberts wrote in a comment on his daughter’s post (per The Guardian).

“If there is anything in this world I can do to help you, please let me know,” he added. “My spirit with you now and holding your hand.” Meanwhile, Giuffre’s representative, Dini von Mueffling, told media outlets that “[Virginia] has been in a serious accident and is receiving medical care in the hospital,” adding that Giuffre “greatly appreciates the support and well wishes people are sending.”

