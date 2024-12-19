Angelina Jolie gives Brad Pitt another reason to feel awful about himself on his birthday as she works with their son on new project

Brad Pitt may have celebrated his 61st birthday yesterday, but Angelina Jolie having the time of her life, professionally and personally. Jolie was spotted on Wednesday, Dec. 18 – the day of Pitt’s birthday y- in Paris alongside their eldest son, Maddox, on the set of her latest project, Stitches, a fashion drama that seems poised to be Jolie’s next big hit.

Maddox, 23, is reportedly involved in Jolie’s new movie, and this feels like yet another gut punch to her ex-husband, who’s apparently been “begging” for time with their children on his birthday and the holiday season.

Jolie, 49, appeared unbothered by their ongoing family drama as she stepped in front of the camera to shoot scenes at a wig shop and a hospital courtyard that day. Clad in a chic leather coat over a cozy gray sweater and cuffed pants, Jolie looked every inch the movie star and in her element, as seen in the photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

Angelina Jolie is seen for first time with son Maddox on set of Stitches as it is revealed he's working on the film https://t.co/0kKzjbIN6u — Zicutake USA Comment (@Zicutake) December 18, 2024

Meanwhile, Maddox was seen casually strolling around the Parisian set in an all-black ensemble, embracing his role as the third assistant director. This isn’t Maddox’s first foray into filmmaking with his mom. The Yonsei University alum previously served as assistant director on Jolie’s Maria and Without Blood and even executive produced her 2017 film, First They Killed My Father.

"I'm so happy for him that he's grown up into such a good man." Angelina Jolie on her son Maddox 🥺



happiest birthday to mommy's eldest 💗💗💗 pic.twitter.com/yvL1CbVi87 — jam (@joliesgem) August 4, 2021

According to the Daily Mail, Maddox has nothing but praise for his mother, calling her “fun, funny, and easy to work with.” The sentiment likely stung for Pitt, who is said to be struggling to connect with his children with Jolie — Maddox, Pax, 21, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins, Knox and Vivienne.

Page Six recently revealed that Pitt has been longing for a closer bond with his offspring, especially during this sentimental time of year. But the legal battle with Jolie over their French vineyard and custody arrangements has only deepened the divide between him and his children. Some have even dropped Pitt’s surname entirely, confirming their fractured relationship.

As if Jolie needed another reason to twist the knife, she’s been keeping her kids close and visibly involved in her projects. Their daughter Zahara has also been spotted on the Stitches set, though it remains unclear if she has an official role in the film.

For Pitt, their situation is very one-sided. Jolie’s public displays of family unity — be it Maddox assisting her on set or Knox accompanying her to high-profile events like the recent Governors Awards — are reminders of his strained ties with his children. Sources say that he believes Jolie is doing this on purpose to “push his buttons.”

Angelina Jolie is looking elegant as she walks the red carpet with 16-year-old son Knox Jolie-Pitt. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/BQj6g6rXiv — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) November 18, 2024

But Jolie is seemingly not done rubbing salt on Pitt’s wounds. Every chance she gets thus far while promoting her new film, Maria, she highlights her role as a hands-on parent. “My work is not everything. Being a parent is everything,” she said during a recent promotional interview. “[I am] grateful this film gave me a time to stop and learn and listen and appreciate.”

The exes, who divorced in 2016, have been locked in a bitter legal battle for years, with tensions showing no signs of easing anytime soon. Despite this, a Hollywood producer still hopes to capitalize on the former couple’s undeniable on-screen chemistry. Recent reports revealed that a $60 million World War II-inspired romance is being pitched with Jolie and Pitt in mind. But given their contentious history, the odds of them reuniting professionally seem slim at best.

For now, Jolie appears to be relishing her time in the spotlight, both as an actress and a mother, while Pitt grapples with what could only be described as a “lonely” birthday and holiday season.

