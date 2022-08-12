Anne Heche ‘not expected to survive’ following horrific car crash

After a horrific car crash last Friday, a representative shared a statement about the condition of actress Anne Heche, revealing that she is not expected to survive.

According to the statement released via The Hollywood Reporter, Heche suffered “a severe anoxic brain injury” due to the incident where her vehicle crashed into a home on Aug. 5. She remains in a coma, in critical condition.

Continuing the statement says that Heche is currently on life support but is not suspected to survive.

“On Behalf of Family and Friends of Anne Heche: We want to thank everyone for their kind wishes and prayers for Anne’s recovery and thank the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses that cared for Anne at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills hospital. Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive. It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she is being kept on life support to determine if any are viable. Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit. More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life’s work — especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love. She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light.”

This update comes after her team shared on Monday that she was suffering a “significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention”.

It was reported late last week that Heche’s car had collided with a home in Mar Vista, Los Angeles on Friday, Aug. 5 causing a fire that engulfed the vehicle. Heche was taken from the scene to the hospital but lost consciousness shortly after and has remained in a coma since.

According to a report by Deadline, the LAPD confirmed that they had found traces of narcotics in blood tests taken after the crash but did not confirm which substances were found.