Are Donald Trump’s trading cards NFTs?

If Donald Trump has taught us anything over the years it’s that it’s best not to try and guess what he might say in his “major announcements.”

On Dec. 14, the 45th U.S. president took to his beloved Truth Social platform to tease what would be a big and apparently superhero-themed announcement the following day. Lo and behold, the predictions started rolling in, including a perfect, yet horrifying list of superhero movies that could make the cut.

Alas, the announcement arrived and no, it did not involve a superhero movie or a political plan. Instead, it was the release of over 45,000 Trump Digital Trading Cards. For one easy payment of $99 you could have your very own Trump trading card. Trump in space, Trump as a cowboy, Trump golfing, Trump as a wrestler, Trump as a NASCAR driver – the possibilities are truly (and hysterically) endless. Even Truth Social users were thrown off guard.

“These limited edition cards feature amazing ART of my Life & Career!” said Trump in his announcement. “Collect all of your favorite Trump Digital Trading Cards, very much like a baseball card, but hopefully much more exciting.”

But the real question here is are these trading cards NFTs. After all, we know how valuable these non-fungible tokens are in this day and age.

Trump’s digital trading cards – are they NFTs?

THE OFFICIAL TRUMP NFT ADVERTISEMENT 🇺🇸😅 pic.twitter.com/7ZpuctwAfG — That Martini Guy ₿ (@MartiniGuyYT) December 15, 2022

The short and sweet answer is yes, Trump’s Digital Trading Cards are, in fact, NFTs. It seems even the former President of the United States can’t help but join Logan Paul, Justin Bieber, and countless other celebrities in jumping on the NFT bandwagon.

With the purchase of any of the 45,000 unique trading cards, buyers will also be entered into a sweepstakes, which includes autographed memorabilia, Zoom calls with Trump himself, one-on-one meetings, and a free visit to his “beautiful” golf courses.

The official trading cards are minted on the “eco-friendly and carbon neutral” Polygon blockchain, according to the website, and make a great holiday stocking stuffer depending on who you’re gifting it to, friend or foe. However, buyers are warned that, like any NFT, “we make absolutely no promise or guarantee that the NFTs will increase in value or maintain the same value as the amount you paid to purchase same. You understand and agree that the NFTs have no inherent monetary value, and they should be treated as nothing more than a collectible.”

The money received from these trading cards will not go toward Trump’s presidential campaign, or so he says. Like most trading cards, you won’t know which one you’re buying until after you buy it. You just enter your email and fork out your credit card (or Crypto) info.

With any luck — and the purchase of enough trading cards — you just might find yourself at Trump’s Gala Dinner in South Florida. That is if the trolls don’t beat you there.