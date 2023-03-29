‘Asteroid City’ trailer makes impact with the film’s lack of Bill Murray leaving fans destroyed

Well folks, it’s finally here, Wes Anderson’s newest movie. As of this morning, the trailer for Anderson’s latest pastel-infused adventure is making its rounds — and we absolutely love it. It has everything: the desert, asteroids, aliens, and a cast list that’ll make your head spin. But, you know what it doesn’t have? We hope you’re sitting down.

Asteroid City seems to be missing one of Anderson’s most frequent collaborators — Bill Murray. That’s right, it looks like Murray has been officially left out of the fun.

As far as Wes Anderson trailers go, this is one of the most Wes Anderson-y. Yet, can it really be an Anderson film without Bill Murray also Bill Murraying around the place? Okay, so it’s true that there are times when good ol’ Wes hasn’t included Bill in his movies, but beginning with 1998’s Rushmore, Anderson and Murray have cranked out a slew of incredible films.

Finally being able to see it with their own eyes, fans of the auteur director and his gaggle of eccentric friends all seem to be asking the same question: Where is Bill Murray?

Who cares what language it’s in. We want answers, Wes.

Certain fans are already starting to murmur that Tom Hanks’ role in Asteroid City was actually meant for Bill Murray, and although that’s probably not the case, it’s the truth is a lot less fun.

First off, yes please… But I do have a question… Did Tom Hanks murder Bill Murray and steal his role? Because I’m starting to think that’s what happened here https://t.co/NQ9paBiYwj — Brad Robinson (@bradrobinson8) March 29, 2023

Tom Hanks is playing Bill Murray in the new Wes Anderson movie called Asteroid City, did Murray get cancelled recently and I missed it? — Father of 3 (@whiter069) March 29, 2023

In actuality, Bill Murray’s exclusion from Asteroid City has everything to do with COVID-19. In an article from Variety, sources close to the film have claimed that Billy Murray was slated for the role, only to contract COVID right before. Which is a huge bummer. Thankfully though, Tom Hanks was able to step up and make movie magic.

So to say that Tom Hanks is playing Bill Murray might be a bit of an overstatement. As far as biopics go though, seeing Tom Hanks legitimately play Bill Murray could be as hilarious as it is terrifying. Forget Elvis, we need a Murray movie.

There is always a Bill Murray, but he does not exist in all places. — Victor von Doom · parody of Doom (@DoctorDoomY2k5) March 29, 2023

This fan brings up a good point. There’s only one Bill Murray. He can’t be everywhere at once. There are times in Hollywood where an actor and director may have conflicting schedules, and there’s nothing anyone can do about it. Pandemic aside, there are going to be times where Bill Murray is probably busy with something else — it’s that simple.

Now, because we try to provide both sides of the proverbial coin, the blasphemy below will be tolerated… for now.

Thank you for excluding Bill Murray for once. Hot take, I know. — matt artifacts (@matt_artifacts) March 29, 2023

This is the hottest of hot takes. Bill Murray, his deadpan delivery, and comedic melancholy are (and have been) perfect for Wes Anderson. That alone is why they work together so often, apart from their off-screen friendship that is. As far as talent goes though, it has always seemed like Bill Murray has exactly what Wes Anderson is looking for.

The reality is that although Bill Murray is missing out on this round Wes Anderson shenanigans, we’re sure that he’ll be back sometime in the near future. Think of it as a good thing. After all, we got Tom Hanks out of this deal.