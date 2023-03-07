Avril Lavigne and Tyga share public kiss seemingly confirming dating rumors

It’s been a couple of weeks since Avril Lavigne announced the end of her engagement with Mod Sun. And it didn’t take long for the punk-rock singer to find a new love in her life. Lavigne was seen kissing Tyga in public, just weeks after the two were spotted in a restaurant,

TMZ reported that the ‘Girlfriend’ singer kissed the rapper in front of multiple cameras at the Mugler X Hunter Schafer Party during Paris Fashion Week. The couple was also seen holding hands during the event, which could confirm that the two are now in a relationship after their meetup back in February sparked dating rumors.

What’s interesting is that Paris was where Lavigne was proposed to by Sun back in 2022 and she chose to have her public first kiss with Tyga in the same city from her previous engagement.

It was announced back in February that Lavigne called off her one-year engagement with Mod Sun. Unfortunately, neither Sun nor his reps knew about the breakup before the story broke. It was also reported on that same day that Lavigne was at a restaurant with Tyga with a couple of friends and it was uncertain at the time if the two were only hanging out as friends or were actually dating.

Lavigne has an extensive relationship history which began when she was 19. She married Sum 41’s lead vocalist Deryck Whibley after she became friends with him when she was 17. The two later filed for divorce in 2009, with Lavigne saying that she’s “grateful and blessed for our remaining friendship.” She then dated Nickelback frontman, Chad Kroeger in 2012 and got married in 2013. But it wasn’t until 2015 that the two filed for divorce as well. She also dated billionaire, Phillip Sarofim from 2018 to 2019, then dated Pete Jonas in 2020, before her relationship with Sun.

Hopefully, her relationship with Tyga doesn’t fall apart compared to her previous lovers, and this one would eventually last.