Avril Lavigne calls off engagement to Mod Sun, spotted at dinner with Tyga

Love must really suck for Avril Lavigne after it was revealed that she’s no longer engaged to Mod Sun, a year after their proposal in France.

Sources close to the singer told TMZ that the couple was “on and off” for the past few months and tried to make it work but ultimately failed. It was also reported that not only have they called off the engagement, but they are no longer in a relationship at all.

Following the news, the ‘Girlfriend’ singer was spotted at a restaurant with Tyga and a few friends. It is unclear if the two were on a date or simply hanging out as friends.

When Mod Sun, real name Derek Ryan Smith, was asked about his relationship status, his reps said that all of this was news to him. They’ve confirmed that both Lavigne and Sun were still engaged before he went on tour three days ago. So it’s currently unknown if Lavigne tried to tell him that the engagement was off before the news broke.

“They were together and engaged as of 3 days ago when he left for tour so if anything has changed that’s news to him.”

Lavigne and Sun announced their engagement back in April 2022 via Instagram. The punk-rock artist was given a massive diamond engagement ring, and was spotted wearing it when the singer returned to the studio. Mod Sun and Lavigne also worked on a song together, titled ‘Flames’, which was released back in 2021.

Prior to her engagement to Smith, she was previously engaged to two other musicians. Her first was to Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley from 2006 to 2010 and her second was to Nickelback lead singer Chad Kroeger from 2013 to 2015.

If the engagement is truly over, it seems like Lavigne can’t catch a break from heartbreak.