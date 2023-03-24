Beyoncé and Adidas are going their separate ways

The mega-pop star Beyoncé and the German brand Adidas have decided to go their separate ways, it has been reported. Beyoncé entered into a creative partnership with the brand back in 2018 but is deciding to take back control after major creative differences were cited to have caused a rift.

Beyoncé first launched her Ivy Park brand back in 2016 with Sir Philip Green, owner of the British brand Topshop. This ended only two years later when the queen of pop took back full control of her brand in 2018 after accusations of racism and sexism were aimed at Green in October 2018.

In 2019, however, she went into business with Adidas, creating a “multi-layer partnership” to relaunch her Ivy Park athletic apparel. This would allow her to remain the creative driving force for the brand and at that time she released a press statement that read,

“This is the partnership of a lifetime for me. Adidas has had tremendous success in pushing creative boundaries. We share a philosophy that puts creativity, growth and social responsibility at the forefront of business. I look forward to re-launching and expanding Ivy Park on a truly global scale with a proven, dynamic leader.”

In January of this year, Ivy Park and Adidas previewed a new line titled Park Trail, with Adidas’ website writing, “Park Trail is inspired by the resilience of the outdoors, the spirit of the streets, and the possibilities of the future.” The collection features “distinctive looks” in gender-neutral options and was available to purchase from February 9 and 10 with prices form $30 to $600.

Despite having just dropped this collaboration, it looks like there will be no more to come in the future as it has been reported that the singer and the brand have gone their separate ways. This is the second celebrity collaboration that Adidas has lost since the brand chose to part ways with Kanye West last year over his erratic behavior and antisemitic comments.

Beyoncé certainly won’t have a lot of time to ruminate though as she is about to embark on her Renaissance World Tour starting in May in Stockholm, working her way through Europe before coming back to North America to perform in Canada and the States before finishing in New Orleans. This is her first world solo tour since 2016’s Formation World Tour, though she also did a tour alongside her husband Jay-Z in 2018 which was titled On The Run.