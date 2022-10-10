Brendan Fraser his having, as his fans have affectionally dubbed it, a Brenaissance. The actor had been missing from our screens for some time, but now he is back and fans could not be more thrilled. The actor has been noted as being one of the sweetest guys in Hollywood and his recent outing at the New York Comic Con where he joined his Doom Patrol and Titans co-stars would appear to confirm this as attending fans gush over on Twitter.

Fraser was a staple of 90s and 00s films, with classics such as George of the Jungle and The Mummy making him a household name. He was a regular action star, swinging through trees and fighting off vengeful mummies, even journeying to the center of the earth, but after 2010, he appeared in less and less until many wondered where he had gone. According to the actor he had to take a break due to the fact he was literally falling apart after being in so many action movies telling GQ in 2018,

“I believe I probably was trying too hard, in a way that’s destructive. By the time I did the third Mummy picture in China, I was put together with tape and ice—just, like, really nerdy and fetishy about ice packs. Screw-cap ice packs and downhill-mountain-biking pads, ’cause they’re small and light and they can fit under your clothes. I was building an exoskeleton for myself daily.”

Now the actor is back on top form, and already receiving huge praise for his role in the 2022 film, The Whale, which saw Fraser receive a TIFF Tribute award. He also stars in DC’s Doom Patrol and Titans as Cliff Steele a.k.a Robotman which led to his appearance at the NYCC much to the jubilation from the crowd.

This fan shared a video of Fraser coming on stage for a cast chat about the show with fans going wild.

I LOVE YOU BRENDAN FRASER. pic.twitter.com/x87u4yGq7X — Younis (@younityyy) October 9, 2022

During the meet and greets, many got to have a wonderful moment with the actor.

Brendan Fraser gave me a double handed high five and…yea I suppose I can’t wash them again, I’m so sorry — Lauren Damon (@LaurenDamon) October 9, 2022

This fan showed up as Fraser’s most famous character, Rick O’Connel from The Mummy, and got to take a photo with her hero.

It happened. I can die happy now #BrendanFraser pic.twitter.com/9hGG62vf9I — Aimee Smith 🏴‍☠️ (@aimeemarie1988) October 9, 2022

She confirmed that the actor truly is the “sweetest human being alive.”

Not that there was ever any doubt but I can now confirm Brendan Fraser is indeed the sweetest human being alive — Aimee Smith 🏴‍☠️ (@aimeemarie1988) October 9, 2022

Many couldn’t contain their sheer glee.

As you can see from the smile of pure glee on my face and the Brendan Fraser next to me, I met Brendan Fraser.

Life complete. #NYCC pic.twitter.com/8bt5iu11cu — Comedian Of Cinema (@ComedianCinema) October 9, 2022

And neither could Fraser who seems genuinely stoked to be meeting all his fans.

Meeting a LEGAND! Brendan Fraser!!! He is so AMAZING and just pure joy radiating from him pic.twitter.com/OiQH71pJ8v — 🦇💜ChibiFaeofHecate🖤🧚‍♀️ (@chibiana26) October 9, 2022

The actor has no problem sharing a moment with his supporters, as described in this tweet below.

Probably the most important nycc note: Brendan Fraser held my hand while I told him that I loved him and that I was just so happy to see him, and his smile was so pure and I love him so much. Dreams do come true. — michele abounader • NYCC • swatcow on kickstarter (@cerealpancake) October 9, 2022

He also shares his snacks it would seem!

Brendan fraser gave me some of his snack mix because I said I’m hungry 😂😭 — Isis(SaysHi), MSSW, Openly Black (@IsisSaysHi) October 9, 2022

Fraser has been well known by many to be a truly kind and generous guy when it comes to giving back to his fans and it is wonderful to see that, despite some of the tragedies he has had to go through over the last decade, he is still as warm and positive as he is.