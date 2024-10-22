Brie Larson busted out a black bikini in Mexico and is now fielding marriage proposals

Fans have become so familiar with Brie Larson’s supersuit that a recent picture of the Marvel star in a bikini has sent them into overdrive, to the point of asking for her hand in marriage.

The Captain Marvel star shared a bunch of images from a recent weekend-long trip to Mexico, and while there’s vicarious fun to be found in all the snaps of beaches, tacos and drag queen performances, it’s the shot of Larson in a black bikini that fans are truly marveling at (I’m sorry, I had to).

Image via Brie Larson/Instagram

The photo in question shows Larson chilling beachside in a stunning one-piece bikini, having a giggle and enjoying what looks to be a tropical-flavored cocktail (vacation goals!). Naturally, Larson’s beach-bound look caught the attention of legions of hopeful fiancés, with one presumably Mexican fan outright declaring that Larson “can marry me and have both nationalities.”

One user even envisioned “sharing the rest of our lives together,” with another writing they “could never get tired of looking into your eyes.” Elsewhere, fans described Larson as “my heaven” and “my sunshine”, and said that they “we will be fantastic and amazing together.” Meanwhile, I can’t even get the person on Tinder to reply to me.

So plentiful are the declarations of love that Larson would be wise to compile them to use as her actual wedding vows which — much to these fans’ dismay — will probably be saved for her artist boyfriend Alex Greenwald, not the random accounts in her comments section.

Image via Brie Larson/Instagram

Those eagle-eyed fans who looked beyond the bikini picture would have seen what looks to be a fabulous Mexican holiday, with Larson snapping everything from adorable chihuahuas in a nightclub to hotel room mirror selfies and a pit-stop at a Bubba Gump Shrimp restaurant.

In the accompanying caption, the Oscar-winning actress listed off even more highlights from the trip, like losing her sunglasses in the ocean after being “smashed by a big wave,” seeing old friends, and somehow avoiding a hangover.

Making me even more jealous, Larson made the trip to attend the wedding of Joanna Bennett, the actress’ longtime friend who served as her body double for Captain Marvel. Alongside that credit, Bennett has also done stunt and body double work on Aquaman and Justice League, so her new husband probably thinks twice before getting on her bad side.

“I love you so much!” Bennett wrote amongst the swathes of thirsty fans in Larson’s comments section. “Thank you for being there on our big day my bestie for the restie.”

Unsurprisingly, it’s not the first time Larson has endeared fans with an all-black outfit, since a recent photoshoot of the actress in a simple black dress was show-stopping enough to launch calls that she be cast in the next James Bond film.

the other night 🖤 pic.twitter.com/U9kuFqrtwp — Brie Larson (@brielarson) September 27, 2024

Then, fans demanded Larson take on the role of Tinkerbell after she shared images of herself in a green slip dress. At this rate, Larson should forgo the traditional audition process and simply wear a movie-inspired outfit to secure her next big role.

In other Larson news, the actress celebrated turning 35 earlier this month on an extremely popular date for celebrity birthdays, sharing the day with fellow birthday celebrators Julie Andrews, Emerald Fennell, and Zach Galifianakis.

