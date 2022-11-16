Brie Larson turns her coffee break into an exotic European adventure

Brie Larson is making the banalest of moments seem exciting with her newest Twitter post.

Yep, Larson proves even a regular coffee break can seem like an exotic European adventure.

“The theme is Francophile,” Larson tweeted while sharing a photo of some fur-decorated golden shoes and another snap of two lattes that featured French-themed barista art, one cup with the Eiffel Tower and another with the Arc de Triomphe.

We’re not sure if Larson was literally in France when she took the photos or if it’s just the vibe of the moment. However, Larson did visit Disneyland Paris earlier this year to surprise the Avengers Campus personnel, according to the Disney Parks Blog. Since that visit was back in July, the photos recently posted could easily be an example of a latergram. Or perhaps Larson went ahead and went back to France just for a spontaneous visit — we may never definitively know.

Either way, fans of the Captain Marvel actor immediately loved the caffeinated update.

“I loved the shoes!!” one Twitter user wrote.

“[D]id you get taylor swift tickets besties?” another user wrote in a nod to Larson’s penchant for covering Taylor Swift songs in her spare time.

“Magnifique,” another fan wrote while sharing a video go Larson speaking French herself.

“How do I say Yass queen in french?” another fan wrote.

