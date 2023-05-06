Bruce Campbell teases the ‘Evil Dead’ fandom with the comeback everyone’s been waiting on

What Bruce Campbell did to make The Evil Dead in 1981 is nothing short of phenomenal and established his name as synonymous with the franchise. When Evil Dead Rise was released in April, some fans missed him because his character Ash wasn’t part of the story.

Back with the first installment of the series debuted, Stephen King himself praised the film after viewing it at Cannes, calling it the “the most ferociously original horror film of the year.” Campbell’s friend from Detroit, Sam Raimi wrote and directed the movie, which has so much rich history in it—including the fact that they shot it near his home in Marshall, Michigan in a cabin that had no running water and very little heat. According to IMDb, Campbell, Raimi, and another friend Rob Tapert raised $350,000 to shoot the film and hired 13 original cast members who had to live in the cabin while shooting. Most of them quit, leaving Campbell to star in the film along with Ellen Sandweiss as Cheryl, Richard DeManincor as Scott, Betsy Baker as Linda, and Theresa Tilly as Shelly.

Because of the cast quitting over poor filming conditions, the term “Fake Shemp” was born, a Three Stooges reference to Shemp Howard and how filming was completed after his untimely death. They used stock footage or had a double take his place in new scenes but viewers could only see the back of his head or his face was covered. In The Evil Dead, there are 13 Fake Shemp credits including some family members of Raimi and Tapert. Even Campbell has a Fake Shemp credit. After The Evil Dead netted gross worldwide box office receipts of almost $3 million, there have been sequels, a television series, and even video games. All of which Bruce Campbell has either acted in or voiced, along with his executive producer credit.

However, in Evil Dead Rise, this isn’t the case. He is an executive producer but Ash doesn’t have a role in the film, something fans were sad to notice.

I just really miss @GroovyBruce as Ash Williamshttps://t.co/LNXlSBOHQu — The Mary Sue (@TheMarySue) May 6, 2023

The Burn Notice actor has the power to resurrect Ash and create a new film with the character but does he want to do that? It appears that he might be thinking about it.

I’m startin’ to miss him too, just a little bit… https://t.co/H4UZKnouol — Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) May 6, 2023

While the actor might be thinking about it, his fans are remembering him from all those years ago.

Dude, Ash is an epic character. pic.twitter.com/og0StaoZgm — John C. Miller (@johncmiller96) May 6, 2023

Some fans still have “May the Fourth Be With You” Day still running through their minds.

(Waving hand through the air)

You WILL play Ash Williams again.



It works for the Jedi.😆🤷 — Shaun Arnold (@sarnoldofficial) May 6, 2023

His fans don’t care that Evil Dead Rise just came out in April and is breaking franchise records grossing over $100 million. They want a new film with Ash yesterday.

Definitely need a new movie! Come on Bruce you’re people are demanding it!🤞🤞 — Geoff (@Geoff678473941) May 6, 2023

It’s actually a franchise that has the ability to go on forever with a built-in fanbase that will never let them down. Catch Evil Dead Rise in theaters.