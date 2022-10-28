Cate Blanchett has added a Hot Ones appearance to her glowing filmography, with her appearance already delivering quality content for the internet.

Hot Ones has subjected celebrities to spicy trauma for seven years now, with a roster of stars that make the Marvel Cinematic Universe look small in scale by comparison. Blanchett is the latest to lend her taste buds to flames on the talk show, with the internet already heaving with memes from her appearance.

A particular highlight of the actor’s wing-a-thon was her absolute ten out of ten imitation of Pan’s Labyrinth’s Pale Man. If Blanchett deserves another Oscar for anything, it’s absolutely for this.

"cate blanchett is so intimidating"

meanwhile cate blanchett: pic.twitter.com/4EccHVw2yX — edith (@blanstains) October 27, 2022

Blanchett’s stans (Stanchetts?) reveled in the video, with one account acknowledging how her voice got deeper and deeper as the wings stacked on. Her face also got redder and redder as she took on more wings, proving she’s not quite as resistant to pain as Hela from Thor: Ragnarok.

cate blanchett's voice getting deeper and deeper after eating a spicy wing in hot ones pic.twitter.com/TT2XLFiSNJ — Rina (@bbblanchett) October 27, 2022

Tears were found around Blanchett’s face, but the Australian actress can add herself to the list of Hot Ones survivors. Is there anything she can’t do? Aside from giving a bad performance, obviously.

tears in her eyes, red face but cate blanchett survived hot ones! what a pro pic.twitter.com/6ZEpZalZrc — ℳari (@cakeblanchett_) October 27, 2022

Hilarious and conceivable that Cate Blanchett may have done Hot Ones and The Criterion Closet in the very same day/outfit pic.twitter.com/niavKXivAV — Sophy Romvari (@SophyRomvari) October 27, 2022

Any Blue Jasmine fans around? Because we’re feeling some serious cinematic parallels. It’s like poetry, it rhymes, as George Lucas would say.

Cinematic parallels

Hot Ones (2022) / Blue Jasmine (2013) pic.twitter.com/UMj0MOPBGl — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) October 27, 2022

Not now, sweetie. Mommy is watching Cate Blanchett eat spicy wings pic.twitter.com/U2NanGLzBx — Jorge Molina (@colormejorge) October 27, 2022

In a world full of pain, suffering, and carnage, it’s only right we’re treated to an Academy Award-winning actress eating spicy wings while talking about her career. Now it’s time to see her win another Oscar for her new film Tàr.

Tar debuted to an excellent 100 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, as she seeks to add to wins for Blue Jasmine and The Aviator at the 2023 ceremony.