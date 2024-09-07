‘Celebrities are real people with real feelings’: An unhinged comment on Hugh Jackman’s post forces actor to personally request its removal

Celebrities often seem like ethereal beings, gracing the screen with their larger-than-life personas. We watch them, we admire them, we even idolize them, but do we truly see them as real people with real feelings?

The disconnect can lead to a sense of detachment as if our words and actions directed towards celebrities are mere echoes bouncing off a screen. However, a recent incident allegedly involving actor Hugh Jackman shows us the screen is not an impenetrable shield. The 55-year-old Deadpool & Wolverine heartthrob recently set the internet ablaze with a jaw-dropping, shirtless bathroom mirror selfie. Fans were beside themselves, showering praise upon his Herculean efforts and, let’s be real, shamelessly thirsting over the tantalizing image.

However, one overzealous fan crossed the line, leaving a comment that was, shall we say, a tad too “enthusiastic.” The user’s remark, which we’ll refrain from repeating here exemplified a flagrant breach of boundaries. It’s one thing to appreciate a celebrity’s undeniable attractiveness. It’s quite another to make explicit, downright unsettling comments. Hugh Jackman allegedly reached out to the user via DM, graciously requesting that they remove the offending comment.

YOU GUYS IM SO EMBARRASSED HUGH JACKMAN READ MY UNHINGED REPLY AND ASKED ME TO DELETE IT OMFG IM NEVER GOING TO RECOVER FROM THIS pic.twitter.com/TVePC5NtV1 — MinatheRuined 🇵🇸 (@adelianator) September 5, 2024

In a move that can only be described as a bizarre attempt at garnering attention, the user claimed to be embarrassed over the actor having read their “unhinged reply,” yet they chose to broadcast the interaction to the world. Fans were quick to point out the contradiction.

If that's actually true then now you posted that too…..you're not embarrassed….you just want clout — Sanjana Singh Raghuvanshi (@ohmygodsanjana) September 7, 2024

So instead of deleting it, you made an even bigger scene. nice — Cenfracee Creations (@ConciergePixel) September 7, 2024

Of course, proving those niggling doubts aired by many, X’s community notes have confirmed that half of the entire drama is a hoax while strictly outlining that the response to Jackman’s post “classifies as sexual harassment.” Couple that with using photo editing to mimic a chat with the actor, and we have a very unhinhged desire for attention.

People thinking this is real 🤡 — sailormars.eth👠⭐️🔥 (@sailormarsnft) September 7, 2024

At the end of the day, celebrities are living, breathing human beings with emotions, boundaries, and an inherent right to be treated with dignity. If they understand that they have to submit to a level of public scrutiny given their celebrity status, it falls on us to ensure that we maintain the grace and dignity of that level

BREAKING NEWS: Celebrities are real people with real feelings https://t.co/bQXQ4TAqRY — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) September 7, 2024

Fame does not grant carte blanche for inappropriate remarks or intrusions into their personal lives. The next time you find yourself tempted to leave a salacious comment on a celebrity’s post, take a moment to pause and reflect. Ask yourself, “Would I utter these words to their face?” If the answer is a resounding no, it’s probably best to keep those thoughts under wraps.

