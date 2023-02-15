Celebrity couples who got married or engaged on Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day — which is often thought of as the day of love and romance — may be over, but the passion between some celebrity couples is everlasting.

These are the timelines of various celebrity couples who have gotten married or engaged on Valentine’s Day. In addition to the star-studded list, we also include an honorable mention of the relationships that didn’t make the cut.

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart (engaged in 2009)

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart’s love story began in 2002 after the pair met backstage at the Golden Globe Awards. According to People, at the time of his brief encounter with Flockhart, Ford was legally married to his second wife, Melissa Mathison, despite the screenwriter filing for separation the year before. Ford and Mathison’s divorce was ultimately finalized in 2004.

Shortly after meeting at the award ceremony, Ford — who is 22 years older than the Ally McBeal star — and Flockhart started dating. Nearly seven and a half years into the pair’s union — on Valentine’s Day 2009 — Ford proposed to Flockhart while away on vacation, People reports.

Ford and Flockhart would tie the knot on June 15, 2010, at the Governor’s mansion in Santa Fe, New Mexico, while Ford was filming a movie. Since then, the couple is still happily married and raising Flockhart’s adopted son Liam, whom Ford would later adopt.

Vince Vaughn and Kyla Weber (engaged in 2009)

The relationship history of actor Vince Vaughn with his now-wife, Kyla Weber, is the epitome of love at first sight. The couple met in 2007 after Vaughn and Weber, a real estate agent, separately attended a mutual friend’s wedding in Los Angeles, according to The Globe and Mail.

The events that occurred during the ceremony must have left an impression on the Wedding Crashers star because months following the interaction, Vaughn and Weber became an item. Despite Vaughn expressing his fears of having a long-distance relationship in the past with the star traveling for work and Weber working at Royal LePage in Calgary, Canada, at the time, the pair made it work. Fast forward to Valentine’s Day 2009, after almost two years of dating away from the public spotlight, Vaughn would pop the question.

On Jan. 2, 2010, Vaughn and Weber married in a small but intimate ceremony in Lake Forest, Illinois, Hollywood Life reports. In December of that same year, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Locklyn Vaughn. Three years later, in August of 2013, Vaughn and Weber had a son – Vernon Vaughn. Since then, Vaughn and Weber are still married and living a relatively private life with their family.

Christina Aguilera and Matthew Rutler (engaged in 2014)



Christina Aguilera and Matthew Rutler’s romance began on the set of Burlesque in 2010. In the film, Aguilera stars as an aspiring singer who makes ends meet by working as a cocktail waitress before the club’s owner mentors her. At the time of their blossoming relationship, Rutler worked as an assistant on the set of Burlesque, and Aguilera was going through a divorce with Jordan Bratman, which was later finalized in 2011.

Aguilera and Rutler’s relationship appeared to be going strong, so much so that the producer asked for her hand in marriage on Valentine’s Day 2014.

Although Aguilera and Rutler have yet to set an official wedding date, the couple is still happily engaged and raising a blended family of two children, including their daughter, Summer Rutler and Aguilera’s son, Max.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom (engaged in 2019)

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom first met in 2016 when they separately attended the Golden Globes after-party.

According to Perry, the couple’s relationship would flourish moments after the festivities at an In-N-Out Burger restaurant after they allegedly got into an argument when the Pirates of the Caribbean star tried to grab her burger. The singer and host said during a 2019 episode of American Idol,

“So I had my security guard grab 10 In-N-Outs, and all of a sudden I see my boyfriend’s hand — he wasn’t even sitting at our table — he just swoops in, and he grabs it and I was like, ‘Hey that’s my burger!'”

Perry and Bloom would date for over a year until Feb. 2017, when sources announced that the pair were taking a break. The split between Perry and Bloom would be short-lived because they were spotted vacationing in the Maldives and Europe the following year, and sources close to the couple later confirmed that they had reconciled.

On Valentine’s Day 2019, Bloom proposed to Perry. Since then, the couple is still engaged and raising a blended family consisting of their daughter, Daisy Bloom and Bloom’s son, Flynn Bloom.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens (engaged in 2022)

Simone Biles and her relationship with Texans football player Jonathan Owens is one for the books.

According to People , although the couple was at a Texans football game at the same time in 2019, Biles and Owens wouldn’t officially meet until 2020, after the Olympic gold medalist sent him a message on the dating app Raya.

Since that encounter, Biles and Owens have been inseparable. Years later, on Valentine’s Day 2022, Biles revealed on Instagram that Owens popped the question by sharing a series of photos of the moment.

In addition to the images, Biles wrote the caption, “THE EASIEST YES. I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ 💍🥺🥲🤎 @jowens_3.” At the same time, Owens said while sharing similar photos, “Woke up this morning with a fiancée.”

Biles and Owens are still planning their wedding and reportedly plan to tie the knot sometime this year.

Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault (married in 2009)



Actress Salma Hayek and her billionaire husband François-Henri Pinault‘s love story began in 2006 after they met at a gala party in Venice, Italy, according to People.

Although little details about Hayek and Pinault’s relationship have been released to the general public, news outlets report that the couple got married in 2009 on Valentine’s Day in Paris. It is also revealed that Hayek and Pinault held another ceremony in Italy in April of that same year.

Since then, the couple is still happily together, and living in London, England with their daughter, Valentina.

Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter (married in 2015)

Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter first met on the set of Burlesque Fairytales in 2009. People reports that despite the pair working on-screen together on the thriller, Cumberbatch and Hunter wouldn’t officially date until years later.

In June of 2014, Cumberbatch and Hunter would make their first public appearance as a couple after attending the French Open. By the end of the year, they announced they were engaged. Cumberbatch and Hunter would get married in England in 2015 on Valentine’s Day while the actress was expecting their first child, a son named Christopher. In the years following their nuptials, the couple would welcome two other sons, named Hal and Fin.

Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan (engaged in 2018 and married in 2019)

Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan’s relationship began in 2017 after the couple met online.

Despite the short union, Lee and Furlan — who are 24 years apart — would get engaged on Valentine’s Day 2018. The pair would share the news on their respective social media accounts.

Lee said on Instagram while commemorating the special moment,”Well this certainly beats chocolates! Say hello to future Mrs. Lee #engaged.” At the same time, Furlan wrote on her Twitter account as she shared a photo of her engagement ring while the pair held hands, “Best day of my life!!!! I can’t wait to get to spend forever with my best friend #engaged.”

Lee and the former Vine star would ultimately get married on Feb. 14, 2019.

Honorable Mentions

Other celebrity couples — who are no longer together — that either got married or engaged on Valentine’s Day include, Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney, Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid, Prince and Mayte Garcia, Sharon Stone and Phil Bronstein, Tyrese Gibson and Samantha Lee, and lastly Marko Jaric and Adriana Lima.