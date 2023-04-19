Chris Evans shares the easiest way to win his heart on a first date

Whether you agree or not, “first impression is the last impression” is a rule many abide by, and this perfectly applies to a first date. In case, you’re wondering how to make a phenomenal impression on the very first date, Captain America himself has a piece of advice for you.

As it’s known, Chris Evans’ new rom-com Ghosted is awaiting release on Apple TV, and fans couldn’t be more excited about seeing the actor in a completely new role as Cole Riggan, starring opposite the Blade Runner 2049 alum Ana de Armas, who will play his love interest Sadie.

The movie’s title bears a striking resemblance with the plot, where a romantic Cole is ghosted right after their first date. On a quest to find love, he travels around the world, arriving in London only to find Sadie’s true identity as a secret agent on a mission to save the world.

Of course, the thrilling, exciting adventure between the potential couple shows how a first date can lead to unpredictable circumstances. At the premiere, Evans – in addition to talking about Ghosted to ET – shared his wisdom about what makes a perfect first date, which is the film’s key theme.

According to him, it is the perfect place along with a good conversation. “Anywhere where you can just chat. Anywhere where you can just have a good conversation” was his response.

For someone who has a simple perception of a first date, he isn’t fond of his character, and finds Cole’s attempts to travel the world to find love a bit too much. musing that “he really had a connection, and he thought it was something, so I understand the reason. But it is a bit much.”

Ghosted will be debut on Apple TV on April 21, 2023.