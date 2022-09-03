Chris Rock on Will Smith: He’s ‘as ugly as the rest of us’

Ever since actor Will Smith physically assaulted comedian Chris Rock live at the Academy Awards, people have wanted to hear Rock’s take on the whole thing. While he hasn’t spoken about it at length, saying he won’t until he “gets paid,” he’s been on tour and brings up the subject from time to time in dribs and drabs.

Last night in the U.K. he spoke about it again. Rock’s currently touring the European country with fellow comedian Dave Chappelle, and he broached the subject during a sold-out show in Liverpool at the M&S Arena, according to the Daily Mail.

Chappelle asked Rock “did that sh*t hurt” and Rock said “Goddamn right … the motherf***er hit me over a bulls**t joke, the nicest joke I ever told.”

He went on to say that what we saw was the real, ugly side of Smith that proves he’s just like the rest of us.

“Will did the impression of a perfect person for 30 years, and he ripped his mask off and showed us he was as ugly as the rest of us. Whatever the consequences are … I hope he doesn’t put his mask back on again and lets his real face breathe. I see myself in both men.”

Rock has obviously been working out his feelings about the whole situation on stage over the past few months. Back in July, while on stage at Madison Square Garden with Dave Chappelle and Kevin Hart, he also touched on the subject.

“Anyone who says ‘words hurt’ has never been punched in the face,” he said. He also riffed on how people were apparently too sensitive about the whole thing.

“I’m not a victim, motherf***er,” he said. “I don’t go to the hospital for a paper cut.”

Earlier in May, he was at U.K.’s Royal Albert Hall, and said “I’m OK, if anybody was wondering. I got most of my hearing back.”

He also surprised fans with a set at the Comedy Cellar in April and briefly brought it up, according to Page Six.

“Lower your expectations. I’m not going to address that s**t,” the comedian said.

Smith, for his part, perhaps realizing that he’d done irreparable harm to his career, filmed a video apology at the end of June.

“Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk,” he said in the video. He also said he reached out to Rock, but Rock said he wasn’t ready to talk to the actor just yet.