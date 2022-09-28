Fans are asking what Superman would do after Dean Cain whines about having to wear a mask on a plane

As developed nations around the world are gradually continuing to ease mask requirements, on Monday, the Canadian government announced that it will no longer require people to wear masks on planes beginning Oct. 1. Unfortunately, the new mandate did not impact Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman star Dean Cain, who evidently learned the hard way that the rules were still in place yesterday.

“Found it utterly ridiculous that I had to wear a mask on the plane — flying to/from Canada,” the former man of steel tweeted, with a furrowed brow at the indignity of being asked to wear a small piece of cloth over his nose and mouth to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Found it utterly ridiculous that I had to wear a mask on the plane – flying to/from Canada 🇨🇦 😷?? pic.twitter.com/L3vLdsnxxd — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) September 27, 2022

Shockingly, as Cain’s tweet began to go viral, people on Twitter began ridiculing him over his struggles.

“It’s true,” tweeted TV’s Frank [Conniff]. “When future historians look back on the struggles of people who were forced to put a piece of cloth over their faces, they will wonder how we ever managed to cope with such hardship.”

It's true, when future historians look back on the struggles of people who were forced to put a piece of cloth over their faces, they will wonder how we ever managed to cope with such hardship. https://t.co/HJF4pyfBi4 — Frank Conniff (@FrankConniff) September 28, 2022

“Dean Cain: Airline Mask Requirement Survivor,” quipped another user.

Dean Cain: Airline Mask Requirement Survivor. pic.twitter.com/Pe4AvUsqhX — dara faye (@darafaye) September 27, 2022

But given that Cain used to literally portray Superman — a superhero known to be one of Earth’s greatest protectors who would almost certainly wear a mask during the pandemic out of a message of public safety, if nothing else — many others found the apparent hypocrisy between actor and character too much to bear.

As such, people began pointing out the differences between Cain and Clark Kent, of which there are too many to even number.

What did we learn today, kids?



Dean Cain is softer than baby shit. Not a man of steel at all. pic.twitter.com/wJBEAm27Nz — Comics Dude (@TheComic_Dude) September 27, 2022

So fly there Superman. Stop crying. — 🇬🇱🇺🇸⚓️FRO🌊🏳️‍🌈✊🏽 (@FROzenLiberal) September 27, 2022

One difference between Dean Cain and Superman is that Superman would wear the mask without complaint even though he is immune to human diseases, to set an example and to protect others. https://t.co/MfzGr6ZJV3 — Steve Shives (@steve_shives) September 28, 2022

Find it utterly ridiculous you played SUPERMAN but didn't seem to learn anything while playing him. A real shame. https://t.co/nZ82ttMzZx — Adam Hlaváč 🎃 (@adamhlavac) September 28, 2022

Dean Cain has gone from a truly uninspiring and sleepy stint as Superman on TV, to a puffy faced dude who can’t handle the trauma of wearing a mask. The effects of long MAGA. — cjmmn (@ChuckCjmmn) September 28, 2022

Today I learned that Dean Cain's kryptonite is being considerate of other people. — Jenny Lee Shee (@jennyleeshee) September 27, 2022

At least we know Henry Cavill would never — love to see a considerate super king!