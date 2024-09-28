‘Decided to put an end to these rumors’: Done with ‘death threats,’ Aaron Carter’s ex-fiancée is ready to shoot down ‘baseless’ accusations against her with evidence

Everyone has an opinion on matters that frankly, shouldn’t concern them — but here we are, and Melanie Martin, the ex-fiancée of the late singer Aaron Carter, has finally had enough.

Recommended Videos

Ever since Aaron’s untimely death in 2022, Melanie has found herself and her son at the center of a paternity scandal, fueled by whispers and outright claims undermining Prince’s lineage. Threats against her life and that of her son escalated to a point where silence was no longer an option. Melanie pointed out that her son is nearing the age where he can read and understand the venomous words thrown their way, prompting her decisive action to end the speculation once and for all. Now Melanie is setting the record straight with evidence to quash the baseless accusations.

Taking a step that many might see as a last resort, she took a DNA test involving Aaron’s twin sister, Angel Carter. The results? A 99.7403% probability of a genetic relationship between Angel and Prince. This revelation, Melanie hopes, will put to rest the hate-fueled gossip and allow her family some peace.

Melanie and Aaron’s relationship, which blossomed rapidly after they connected on Instagram in late 2019, was a whirlwind of emotions. Described by Melanie as “genuine, silly, passionate, and fun,” their time together was a bright spot amid Aaron’s ongoing struggles. The couple welcomed their son, Prince, in November 2021, just weeks before Aaron’s tragic passing.

Throughout his life, Aaron publicly battled substance abuse issues, facing arrests for DUI and drug possession. He was also open about his mental health challenges, and diagnoses of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and acute anxiety. These struggles ultimately contributed to Aaron losing custody of Prince in 2022. Melanie had accused him of domestic violence and drug abuse, which led to the custody loss. His manager once revealed that Aaron was “terrified” of fully committing to rehab, fearing it might delay his reunion with his son. Tragically, just two months after losing custody, Aaron was found dead in his bathtub at his home in Lancaster, California that the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner would later deem accidental.

The reports stated that the entertainer drowned after taking alprazolam and inhaling compressed difluoroethane. The combination of these substances can be lethal, as alprazolam is a sedative that can cause drowsiness and impaired coordination while inhaling difluoroethane, a refrigerant, can lead to asphyxiation and cardiac arrhythmia. Authorities reported that Aaron, under the influence of these substances, “slipped under the water” and drowned. In the aftermath, Melanie has been a steadfast figure in their son’s life, who will soon turn three. It’s a tough gig, keeping the world at bay and teaching a young boy about the father he will never know beyond stories and songs.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy