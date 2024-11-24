Did Ivanka Trump have a nose job?

Picture this: It’s been a while since you’ve seen Ivanka Trump. For one reason or another, she was curiously missing from her father’s 2024 presidential campaign so you can’t help but notice her absence, especially during whatever the heck that “Women for Trump” rally was. One night, curiosity gets the best of you and you find yourself stalking Ivanka’s social media accounts to see where she’s been.

When you see she’s been frequently posting lifestyle content as though she were an influencer and not the wealthiest of Trump’s progeny and a former presidential aide, you can’t help but feel surprised. Shouldn’t Trump be naming her the Secretary of Homeland Security or something by now?

Then you see it: Ivanka’s chiseled jawline looks sharp enough to cut glass. Has it always? And has her nose always been so … perfect? You feel silly noticing these things but you can’t deny she looks different somehow. Maybe it’s because she’s taking a break from the political limelight or maybe it’s because she’s no longer fielding advances from her very own father. Or maybe, if the rumors are true, she’s dabbled with plastic surgery.

Has Ivanka Trump had a nose job?

Until Ivanka herself confirms it, there’s no way to know if she’s had a rhinoplasty or any other cosmetic surgery. That being said, several plastic surgeons and casual observers believe it is likely Ivanka underwent a rhinoplasty as well as other procedures.

Dr. Anthony Youn, a plastic surgeon and social media personality based in Michigan, analyzed various media of Ivanka throughout her life and concluded that she had her first rhinoplasty at the age of 17. In his opinion, she had several other procedures including a chin implant, a second rhinoplasty, lip and cheek filler, and Botox. He also speculated she may have had a breast augmentation as well as buccal fat removal, but was less confident she had done those procedures.

The Daily Mail spoke with several plastic surgeons about Ivanka’s possible procedures and they agreed it was likely Ms. Trump had surgical help achieving her current look. Dr. Benjamin Caughlin, a Chicago-based plastic surgeon, speculated that Ivanka had fillers strategically injected into her chin and jaw to further define her jawline. “Volume in the right spots can really make a difference,” he told the Daily Mail.

Dr. Darrick Antell, a plastic surgeon based in New York City, was less certain Ivanka had a nose job. He told the publication that her nose tip “appears to be more projected and refined, but this could have been achieved with non-surgical rhinoplasty with filler.” However, Dr. Joel Kopelman, another plastic surgeon based in New York, believes she likely underwent more than one rhinoplasty to achieve her current nose. He also speculated she had masseter Botox injections to achieve her slimmer jaw.

Whatever the case, Ivanka’s face has inspired women to undergo their own cosmetic procedures to achieve similar results. Some have even gone as far as claiming they’ve perfectly replicated Ivanka’s facial features, as was the case with Dr. Franklin A. Rose who claimed he had helped a young woman become an exact copy of Ivanka. He staged an elaborate reveal ceremony in Houston where his practice is based but the accompanying Vanity Fair article documents the result as fine but nowhere near resembling the former first daughter. Natural or not, it seems there’s more to achieving the Ivanka look than simply copying her alleged procedures.

