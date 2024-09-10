Did Jennifer Lopez remove her ‘commitment’ tribute to Ben Affleck and flaunt it for the world to know?

Jennifer Lopez thought she and Ben Affleck had finally found their happily ever after when they reunited in 2021. The couple seemed thrilled to publicly show off their commitment to one another, but now JLo has quietly removed hers, and she evidently wants everyone to know.

Lopez filed for divorce on the couple’s second wedding anniversary on Aug. 20. The rumors of troubles in paradise started late last spring, after the couple was barely seen together in public. Ever-so-public, Bennifer reappeared — but there was something off, and following some brief appearances for family events, they proceeded to spend their summer apart.

Affleck moved out of their multi-million mansion and spent most of his summer in a different California residence. Meanwhile, Lopez traveled across the pond, visited Italy, and enjoyed herself on the East Coast, celebrating her Bridgerton-themed birthday without her husband. During their brief time after their 2021 reunion, Bennifer went to great lengths to prove they’re finally endgame, which included not just one, but two weddings, and matching tattoos. So, do they still have them?

Did Jennifer Lopez remove her commitment tattoo?

In 2023, Lopez and Affleck celebrated Valentine’s Day with matching tattoos. Lopez revealed it all on social media, proudly announcing their “commitment.” She added the hashtag that “commitment is sexy,” and showed her new ink on the left side of her ribcage, an infinity sign with “Jennifer” on one end and “Ben” on the other, with an arrow striking through the middle. This could’ve been a reference to their previous relationship almost two decades ago, and the fact that they found their way back to each other. Affleck also got a tattoo to honor his wife. Instead of an infinity sign, his tattoo showed two arrows with their initials in the middle with what looks like a bow tying them together.

As they are currently in the middle of their divorce, Jennifer Lopez seems to have gotten rid of her tattoo. Lopez attended the Toronto International Film Festival to promote her upcoming film, Unstoppable, and her dress unveiled it all.

For the event, Lopez wore a racy mirror ball dress with completely open sides tied together with black velvet bows (yes, we understood the bow tattoo reference). The nearly naked silver gown by Tamara Ralph also gave a clear look at her ribcage, and her Ben Affleck tattoo was nowhere to be seen. Unstoppable is a biopic about Anthony Robles, produced through Affleck and Matt Damon’s Artists Equity production company. Damon attended the event, yet Affleck was nowhere to be seen.

On her Instagram account, the actress posted different angles of her look on the red carpet, clearly wanting everyone to know she no longer sports the ink. Since Affleck’s tattoo seemed to be under his armpit, it’s less likely to see him without a shirt and confirm whether he still has it.

Although it’s unclear if Lopez went through the procedure and had her tattoo removed, or used makeup to cover it for this appearance that ties her back to Affleck, who is a producer on the film, she wanted to make a statement, and a statement she made.

