Did John Goodman have a stroke?

Everybody loves John Goodman. He’s been a part of popular culture since the 1980s, and in that time, he’s given us beloved performances in films like The Big Lebowski (1998), Monsters, Inc. (2001) and Argo (2012). He’s instantly recognizable yet versatile, charming yet capable of being terrifying, as evidenced by his turn in 10 Cloverfield Lane (2016). Goodman is one-of-a-kind, which makes the rumors regarding his health all the more concerning.

Recently, there have been fans questioning whether Goodman suffered a stroke. The notion was prompted by his appearances on the fifth season of The Connors, in which he appeared to be slurring some of his lines and was significantly thinner. We’re here to reassure you: Goodman has not had a stroke, and appears to be in perfect health ahead of the show’s sixth season.

The actor’s weight loss actually dates back to 2015, when he revealed that he had lost over 100 pounds. “I know it sounds sappy, but it was a waste”, he told People Magazine. “It takes a lot of creative energy to sit on your ass and figure out what you’re going to eat next … I wanted to live life better.”

The desire to live better led Goodman to a Mediterranean-style eating plan that was pioneered by health coach Mackie Shilstone, and the plan worked like a charm. While he has managed to shed weight, Goodman held onto his caustic wit. “I just ordered some nice slacks,” he told the outlet. “I finally got them and they’re too big now.”

Image via ABC

Goodman has never experienced a stroke or heart attack, but the actor did open up about the health issues that were brought on by his alcoholism in the 1990s. He told the Guardian that he relied on alcohol to help with anxiety, and finally decided to get sober in 2007. “It was getting to be too much”, he admitted. “It was 30 years of a disease that was taking its toll on everyone around me and it had got to the point where, every time I did it, it was becoming more and more debilitating. It was life or death. It was time to stop.”

This is in direct contrast to the fate that befell Goodman’s character on Roseanne (1988-97). Dan Connor suffered a heart attack in the ninth season of the beloved sitcom, and while most of the season unfolded under the assumption that he survived, the finale revealed that he had died. It was one of the most shocking revelations in sitcom history, and it proved so controversial that it was retconned when the show was brought back for a 10th season in 2018. Dan was alive and well, and due to Roseanne Barr’s controversial Twitter statements, he even managed to outlive his onscreen wife.

At 71 years old, Goodman shows no signs of slowing down. He currently stars in the acclaimed HBO series The Righteous Gemstones, and provides voices for the popular animated shows The Freak Brothers and Monsters at Work.