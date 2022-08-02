Did Johnny Depp try to submit nude photos of Amber Heard as evidence in defamation trial? Unsealed court documents, explained

Nearly two months after the Johnny Depp Amber Heard defamation trial reached a verdict, a series of shocking allegations are once again hitting the headlines following the unsealing of thousands of previously unseen court documents. Among the more shocking allegations is that Depp’s legal team sought to introduce nude photos of Heard, in what her lawyers reportedly described as “a ploy to indicate Heard had formerly worked as an escort.”

According to The Daily Beast, the unsealed documents stated that Heard’s legal team argued that evidence submitted by Depp’s lawyers pertained only to “irrelevant personal matters” and should therefore be excluded from the trial. Per The Daily Beast, Heard’s lawyer stated that “Mr. Depp inappropriately seeks to introduce evidence of the following Irrelevant Personal Matters: (1) nude pictures of Amber Heard; (2) Amber Heard’s sister Whitney’s reality show video; (3) Whitney and Amber’s past romantic relationships; (4) Amber’s brief stint as an exotic dancer years before she met Mr. Depp and Mr. Depp attempting to frivolously and maliciously suggest or imply that Ms. Heard was at one time an escort.”

Depp sued Heard, his former wife, for defamation following the publication of a Washington Post op-ed in which Heard identified herself as an abuse survivor. Depp sued for $50 Million and was awarded $10.35 million while Heard was awarded $2 million for her countersuit. Heard claims she cannot pay the remaining amount of $8 million. Heard announced that she will appeal the decision though it remains to be seen if the series of new allegations stemming from the unsealed documents will affect any court decision in the future.