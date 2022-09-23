Did Sly Stallone and Jennifer Flavin reconcile, or is their love expendable?

Celebrity splits are hardly ground-shaking events even on a slow news day, but last month’s break-up of action star Sylvester Stallone and his spouse of over a quarter century, Jennifer Flavin, did send a minor tremor through the celebrity grapevine. After all, if those two crazy kids can’t make it work, what hope is there for the rest of us?

In August, Flavin filed divorce papers in a Palm Beach County, Florida court and rumors started to abound, including one that had the split due to the Over the Top actor adopting a dog without his wife’s consent — Stallone himself debunked the story stating that the pair’s separation was simply due to them moving apart over the years.

“We just went in different directions,” Sly told TMZ. “I have the highest respect for Jennifer. I will always love her. She’s an amazing woman. She’s the nicest human being I’ve ever met.”

But it looks like fans of true love can all breathe a long sigh of relief. It appears that the couple is happy once again and seeking reconciliation. Stallone’s rep spoke with Page Six and reported that Sly is now back in baby’s arms. “They decided to meet back up at home, where they talked and were able to work out their differences,” the spokesperson told Page Six. “They are both extremely happy.”

The outlet was also able to report that an order of abatement had been filed, effectively quashing the ongoing divorce proceedings.

Stallone and Flavin met in an L.A. restaurant in 1988, when Flavin was 20, and Stallone was 42. The pair wed in 1988, and have since had three daughters: Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20.

Maybe Sly can get a refund for covering up his tattoos commemorating their relationship now.