Do we know ‘Star Wars’ actor Angus MacInnes’ cause of death?

You may have felt an unexplained disturbance in the force on Dec. 23, 2024, but shook it off and continued about your day. All would make sense a week later when Angus MacInnes’ family announced his death at age 77.

“Angus MacInnes, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, and actor died on 23rd of December 2024. He left us peacefully, surrounded by his family and love,” his family wrote in a statement released on his fan page on Facebook. No cause of death has been revealed so far, with his family also appearing unwilling to share the same with the public for the time being.

MacInnes was best known for his role in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope, which was reused in 2016’s prequel Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. He played Rebel pilot Jon “Dutch” Vander but most fans knew him simply as “Gold Leader.” His character is the first to lose his life while spearheading the assault on the Death Star.

MacInnes embraced the Star Wars fandom and was grateful to be a small part of it. “Fans of Star Wars held a special place in his heart,” his family stressed. “He loved meeting you at conventions, hearing your stories, and sharing in your passion for the saga. He was continually humbled, delighted, and honoured by the admiration and passion of the fans and convention community.”

His career went beyond a galaxy, far, far away. He played corrupt cop Sergeant Leon “Fergie” Ferguson in 1985’s Witness. For this film, he reunited with former Star Wars cast member Harrison Ford. MacInnes’ death scene in this film was also iconic as his character was tricked into entering a corn silo and suffocated by the starch.

“His work touched countless lives, and he took great pride in being part of these stories that continue to resonate with audiences worldwide,” the statement continued.

He also portrayed a member of the Maersk Alabama ship crew in Captain Phillips, which was hijacked by pirates. He showed off his action movie skills as Council Judge Gerald Silver in Judge Dredd. He played another cop, Sergeant Whitman, in Guillermo del Toro’s Hellboy. As Gateman #1 in Stanley Kubrick’s Eyes Wide Shut he got to be a part of the director’s last film.

MacInnes was born on Oct. 27, 1947, in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. He studied acting in his home country but also did a year abroad in London at LAMDA, according to IMDb. His first film role was uncredited in the 1975 flick Rollerball, starring James Caan. He also lent his talents to the silver screen. He played Sonny Munro in River City and Tostig in Vikings.

Beyond the glitz and glamour of showbiz, the actor’s next true love was a generous slice of pizza. In the 1980s he opened his own pizza parlor in Edinburgh, Scotland called Mamma’s. His family also wanted to point out that his life wasn’t defined solely by acting.

“Angus was more than an actor—he was a kind, thoughtful, and generous soul who brought warmth and humor into the lives of everyone who knew him. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and fellow actors but also by his fans around the world – his family thank you all.”

MacInnes leaves behind a legacy in the form of his memorable roles that will continue to maintain his magical presence in the world of cinema and through the hearts he touched in his lifetime.

