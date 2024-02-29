Do we know the famous actor who screamed at ‘Dune 2’ star Rebecca Ferguson on set?

We’ve all had to deal with nasty co-workers in the past, but fans of Rebecca Ferguson were surprised to hear her recount an experience with a co-star who screamed at her on set.

Speaking to Josh Smith on the Reign podcast the Dune: Part Two star recalled one particularly traumatic job in which “an absolute idiot of a co-star” yelled and generally acted unprofessional and condescending towards her. “This human being was being so insecure and angry, because this person couldn’t get the scenes out.” Whilst it happened in front of the crew, she says that no one had her back due to the co-star being number one on a call sheet.

Dune's Rebecca Ferguson reveals she refused to work with former co-star after being 'screamed at' on set. This is reminder to *ALWAYS* stand up for yourself! Listen to the full interview on my podcast, Reign here: https://t.co/aHUegXotEi #DunePartTwo #Dune2 #RebeccaFerguson pic.twitter.com/7mRv1jNoBu — Josh Smith (@joshsmithhosts) February 27, 2024

During the interview, Ferguson makes sure not to name the individual, but the story does have a happy ending with the actress standing up for herself, “I remember being so scared, and I looked at this person and I said “you can F off. I’m gonna work with a tennis ball.”” Honestly, good for her, whoever this person was, they sound like a real piece of work. Fans of the actress commended her for standing up to the unnamed co-star with fellow actors such as Dwayne Johnson even responding in support.

But many were also angry, not at Rebecca obviously, but at whoever it was that spoke to her like that. People on X (formerly Twitter) jumped to the defense of the star, vowing to get their hands on this rude person one way or another.

Who screamed at Rebecca Ferguson?

Ferguson has made the wise choice not to reveal who she was talking about as doing so could come back to bite her. But fans still want to know, especially because they are clearly very famous, to the point that no one was willing to call them out on their behavior. In all honesty we don’t know for sure who it is, however, there are theories. These theories are based on circumstantial evidence at best so it’s probably best not to draw any hard conclusions from these just yet.

Fans threw a few names out there, such as Hugh Grant, who starred in Florence Foster Jenkins with Ferguson. The evidence against him is that the two have very few photos together from after the film, and in the photos that do exist, they are standing very far apart. There have been a few cases where Grant has been somewhat abrasive and rude to people, even when he knows others are watching, so this theory could hold water. Others suggested it could be Tom Cruise although there’s very little evidence to back that up, she’s worked with Cruise on multiple Mission Impossible movies and is set to appear in the next installment set to be released in 2025.

Interestingly, Dwayne Johnson was suggested by multiple people. The pair worked together on 2014’s Hercules, but they have zero photos or interviews together. If that’s the case then Johnson’s tweet takes on a whole new context, instead of offering support it could just be an attempt to cover up and make himself appear innocent; whilst Johnson’s reputation has gone down a bit recently, I doubt he’s this bad of a person, but hey, anything’s possible in Hollywood.

We could go on all day listing each and every one of Rebecca Ferguson’s famous co-stars, we have Michael Fassbender, Jake Gyllenhaal, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Ewan McGregor and many more. It’s a real mystery, but knowing the internet, the truth will be revealed eventually.