The eminent radio producer Howard Stern has achieved tremendous popularity since the mid-seventies, establishing his mark in the media industry and reigning in this realm for almost four decades.

It is believed that the 68-year-old radio and television personality achieved unprecedented recognition and consequently became a household name. His fame earned him the title of the King of All Media in 1992.

In addition to being recognized for his voice, he also attained fame when he appeared as a judge for American reality shows like America’s Got Talent. His family friendly image along with a spot at the dinner table among Hollywood’s elites add to the fame and recognition.

However, leaving the air in 2020 failed to disassociate him from the public spotlight and one of the features that attracted enormous attention is the authenticity of his thick and curly black hair. The primary question shaped out of the ceaseless theories about his hair is, “Does Howard Stern wear a wig?”

So, does he wear a wig?

Image via Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

Stern was placed under public debate numerous times about his hair and fans are divided on this issue. There is a plethora of speculation about this subject; one theory in particular emphasized the star’s supposed baldness, which he’s been apparently hiding from the public for decades.

This unproven theory received a boost when Stern took a selfie with two police officers in Manhattan with his hair tucked into a ballcap. This possible inadvertent step on his part confirmed the conjectures about his baldness. Social media was flooded with comments on this issue.

I think Howard Stern would look better if he lost the wig. https://t.co/jcLScqBBTK pic.twitter.com/v70DBukm0N — John Melendez (@stutteringjohnm) April 10, 2019

Others have specified Stern’s hesitation in frequently posing for photos in public. He continues to be very particular about his photos. In this case, an act of confidence or effortlessness in engaging with his act is not without an active awareness about the possible consequences.

In other words, he posed for the photos with the knowledge that they would potentially appear on public platforms. Besides the conflicting views on the subject, Stern also addressed the issue by either approaching the speculation with humor or by vehemently criticizing any rigid stand on this issue.

There is evidence of Stern locking horns with his celebrity cohorts over this issue. This includes Spencer Kobren, radio host and founder of the American Hair Loss Association, who said that he was almost kicked off the air in 2002 by Stern for making hair references.

His hair’s authenticity was also a subject in his interview with Piers Morgan in 2011, where he blatantly denied coloring his hair as he liked to keep it natural. “I swear on a stack of Bibles that I don’t color my hair,” he said in the interview.

He went on to reiterate about the naturalness of his hair on his 2021 episode of The Howard Stern Show by saying, “This morning, I woke up and I noticed a lot of grey in my hair — in the front. So, I think I might be at the point where I may be considering going grey or maybe coloring my hair. And that’s tricky. That’s tricky. You see these dudes walking around with jet black hair and they are 70 years old.”

Thus, it is clear that the answer to the question raised above is a ‘no’ in spite of the continued speculation and theories regarding the subject.