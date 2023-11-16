Does Matt Rife use lip filler? The TikTok and Netflix sensation’s lips, explained

Comedian Matt Rife translated his viral TikTok success to a Netflix special Matt Rife: Natural Selection. On social media, Rife distinguished himself with his crowd work and — let’s fact it — good looks, but the question remains — are those luscious lips real?

If Rife does use lip filler, he’s certainly not the only celebrity to do so as of late. Chrissy Teigen, Olivia Munn, and Megan Fox, among others, are all rumored to partake in the treatment. According to Cleveland Clinic, lip filler, or lip augmentation happens when dermal filler gets injected into your lips, making them appear plump and sculpted — two defining characteristics of Rife’s mouth, in the opinion of many. And the question whether or not Rife gets lip filler has, in fact, inspired a TikTok trend of its own, the platform where Rife primarily made his name.

In an appearance on the podcast Cancelled with Tana Mongeau, Rife admitted he got veneers in a “glow up,” but some in the comments section weren’t buying it. “You can’t convince me he doesn’t have jawline filler,” one person wrote. Another added, “If those are his natural lips he is blessed.”

The truth about Matt Rife and lip filler

As it stands, whether or not comedian Matt Rife did touch-up his lips in the “glow up” he referenced on the Tana Mongeau podcast is a matter of pure speculation — many are relying on their own eyes to determine the truth. Rife did, however, cause some controversy regarding good-looking comedians when he told Men’s Health magazine that attractive features alone didn’t help him find success.

In the comments section to the Men’s Health clip a possible Rife-lip-doubter responded (with tongue firmly implanted in cheek), “So brave king wow.” Another added, “Ain’t no way he just said that.” And finally, “Gilderoy Lockhart but for real.”

But according to further comments Rife made in an interview with Today, good looks might actually make things harder. Referring to his Men’s Health comments, Rife said, “… I would say it definitely doesn’t help … Because people don’t like you. People assume your life is easier when you have all these good things going for you. There’s nothing funny about somebody living an easy life, or so you would assume. So that’s why I would say it’s a little bit harder. You have to win people over more often.”

So, are Rife’s lips real? We may never know for sure. For now, watch Rife’s Netflix special Natural Selection and decide for yourself.