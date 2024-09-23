Does Meryl Streep have children?

Award-winning actress Meryl Streep started her career in the 1960s, appearing on Broadway shows before transitioning to acting for the silver screen in the ‘70s. Since then, she has managed to maintain a successful career and is considered one of the best actresses of her generation.

While working in Hollywood, she was also building a family with her husband, sculptor Don Gummer.Meryl Streep — whose real name is Mary Louise Streep — married Don in 1978 after dating for six months. Prior to that, Meryl was in a relationship with actor John Cazale for two years until he died of cancer in 1978.

Despite still being officially married, Streep’s representative revealed in 2023 that the actress had been separated from her husband for six years. Their last public appearance together was in 2018, and they share four children together — one son and three daughters.

Henry Wolfe Gummer

Henry Wolfe Gummer, who was born in 1979, is Streep’s only son. He is a musician and was part of the band Bravo Silva before he embarked on a solo career. The artist, who goes professionally by Henry Wolfe, has released two EPs, and his songs have been used in major motion pictures like the Streep-starring Julie & Julia.

Mary Willa “Mamie” Gummer

Meryl Streep’s first daughter Mamie Gummer, was born in 1983, and she decided to become an actress like her mother. Mamie’s acting debut came in 1986 when she starred alongside her mother in the movie Heartburn, where she was credited as Natalie Stern to keep her identity hidden. Her performance was lauded in The New York Times review of the movie, which read, “Natalie Stern, an inordinately cute baby, is already accomplished enough to steal scenes even from Miss Streep.”

Mamie has appeared in TV shows including The Good Wife, Emily Owens, M.D., and True Detective, as well as the movies Separation, An Actor Prepares, and Ricki and the Flash alongside her mother.

Grace Jane Gummer

Grace Gummer was born in 1986 and is also an actress. Her first role was in 1993’s House of Spirits, where she portrayed the younger version of Clara, played by Streep. Like her sister, she was credited with a different name — Jane Grey — to keep her privacy.

She has since appeared in several movies, as well as TV shows including The Newsroom, American Horror Story, and Mr. Robot. Grace is married to music producer Mark Ronson, who is behind hits like Uptown Funk and the Barbie soundtrack.

Louisa Jacobson Gummer

Louisa, born in 1991, is the youngest of the Gummer siblings. Like her sisters and mother, Louisa is an actress but goes by the name Louisa Jacobson, as there’s another actress named Louisa Gummer, which isn’t allowed, per Screen Actors Guild rules.

She graduated college with a degree in psychology but realized that she wanted to pursue acting. Louisa obtained a master’s degree at the Yale School of Drama and plays the role of Marian Brook in the HBO series The Gilded Age.

