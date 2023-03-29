Donald Trump has ‘gained such respect’ for the grand jury that may end up convicting him

The “pick me” vibes from Donald J. Trump have never been higher than they are right now. With the recent announcement that the grand jury will not meet for the rest of this week in regards to Trump’s “hush money” scandal with adult film star Stormy Daniels, the former President of the United States has decided to use this information as a golden opportunity to take to Truth Social to express affirmation for the same grand jury that could still indict him. Make it make sense.

Over on his Truth Social account where the majority of his incoherent ramblings occur, the ever-controversial politician suggested that the evidence against him is “so overwhelming” and “so ridiculously bad” that the grand jury has decided to take time to pause and reflect on the complexities of the situation. In that same message, Trump declared that his personal respect for the grand jury is now sky-high and that the warped “witch hunt” against him must come to an end.

Image via Truth Social

Unfortunately for Trump, the reality is that this “witch hunt” could indeed come to an end with the 45th President in handcuffs — a scenario that he apparently welcomes with open arms. Of course, the grand jury still has to meet and come up with a collective conclusion for this to actually happen, but Trump is certainly doing all that he can to slither his way into their good graces.

In the meantime, Trump should keep his head ducked down and out of the limelight as Daniels continues to reveal the truth behind his “three-inch” cocktail weenie for all the public to witness. Be sure to check back here for future updates on when the grand jury will decide to meet.