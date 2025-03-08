Donald Trump makes enemy of Prince Harry once again as he ‘shocks and embarrasses’ one of duke’s favorite countries

Donald Trump seems to be speed running how many people he can turn into enemies in the smallest amount of time possible. A good chunk of the country already hated him before he won the election, but it seems with every speech, and every executive order signed, the president makes more enemies for himself.

Recommended Videos

Prince Harry‘s feelings towards Trump were already pretty clear from the get-go, and the feeling is mutual on either side. The MAGA maniac has made numerous threats to have the prince’s U.S. visa revoked in the past, and he’s also hurled childish insults at Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle. While things had cooled off recently, Trump risked starting a new feud with the prince by belittling one of his favorite countries: Lesotho.

What did Donald Trump say about Lesotho?

During the president’s speech to congress Trump made mention of numerous programs that had financial aid cut off in order to reduce federal spending. One such program, he claimed, was “Eight million dollars to promote LGBTQI+ in the African nation of Lesotho, which nobody has ever heard of.”

The country of Lesotho was reportedly taken aback by the U.S. president’s unnecessary comment, with the country’s government reportedly being “shocked and embarrassed,” according to the Mirror. As usual, Trump was being his brash, ignorant, and arrogant self in making such incendiary comments about another nation for no apparent reason.

Many people have heard of Lesotho, including Prince Harry

The prince has some fairly strong ties to the country as well. Last year, during Harry’s whirlwind solo tour he attended numerous events in New York, London, and Lesotho. The country has held particular significance to him ever since he first visited way back in 2004.

Furthermore, Harry actually co-founded the charity Sentebale with the prince of Lesotho, Prince Seeiso, in 2006. The charity aims to help children and adolescents in Lesotho and Botswana, particularly in terms of health relating to HIV and AIDS. Clearly the prince feels passionate about the country so it will be interesting to see if he calls Donald Trump out on his ignorant statement.

This could deepen the rift between Trump and Harry

Harry has yet to respond to Trump’s dig at the country, but he had already made a number of subtle swipes at the president before. Appearing at the Upfront Summit in L.A. he spoke about how people will feel the “detrimental effect” when “basic morals and empathy are abandoned in favour of power and control.” Hmm, I wonder who he could be talking about there? This speech from Harry came the same day Trump was offered a letter of invitation to visit the U.K. by King Charles himself.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy