Elizabeth Olsen further terrorizes MCU multiverse by calling Avengers ‘selfish’

Art has now imitated life, kind of, as Marvel star Elizabeth Olsen, who has won critical acclaim and a string of award nominations for her role as sometime Avengers nemesis Wanda Maximoff, is taking that feud to the streets. Or more specifically, to the pages of Variety, describing the team of heroes as “kind of selfish” in a video interview produced for the magazine’s 2022 Power of Women event.

“I think the Avenger that will have done more for mankind… I mean, they’re all kind of selfish, aren’t they, in some way?” Elizabeth Olsen says, adding “They’ve all got personal goals and dreams,” before admitting, ”I’m not very good at answering this kind of trivia!”

"I think the Avenger that will have done more for mankind…I mean, they're all kind of selfish, aren't they?" Elizabeth Olsen says. "I'm not very good at answering this kind of trivia!" | Variety Power of Women presented by @lifetimetv https://t.co/chTrehEOwk pic.twitter.com/g9TH3F3HTz — Variety (@Variety) September 27, 2022

Olsen began her career at the age of four, acting in her sisters’ string of straight-to-video films beginning with How the West Was Fun, and aged into a string of horror films including the Sigourney Weaver-starring Red Light, the Spike Lee remake Oldboy, and Silent House for which she won the coveted Fangoria Chainsaw Award in 2013.

She crossed over into mainstream films playing Wanda Maximoff, aka “The Scarlet Witch,” in a post-credit scene following Captain America: Winter Soldier. After appearing in several Avengers films, the character was spun off into its own Disney Plus stuntcom, WandaVision, for which Olsen was nominated for a string of major awards including an Emmy, a Golden Globe, and a BAFTA.

Variety’s “Power of Women” event is a co-presentation of Lifetime, and honored half-a-dozen women across the entertainment field including Drew Barrymore, Serena Williams, and Kim Cattrall, and will tie in with a special issue of the magazine featuring the honorees on the cover.