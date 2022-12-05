Elon Musk’s ex-wife quotes Stephen King, with implied reference to Twittergate

There’s a new combatant in the ongoing hot and cold Elon Musk and Stephen King feud, and it’s none other than the Tesla billionaire’s ex wife Justine. What’s almost weirder is that she quoted King in a tweet.

In an apparent reference to the ongoing free speech issues going on at Twitter, Justine posted a quote about what censorship means and what’s really going on around it.

“Censorship + the suppression of reading materials are rarely about family values + almost always about control: about who is snapping the whip, who is saying no, + who is saying go. — Stephen King.”

The above tweet came a day after Justine responded to a different tweet about censorship from software engineer and inventor Marc Andreessen.

“The level of censorship pressure that’s coming for AI and the resulting backlash will define the next century of civilization. Search and social media were the opening skirmishes. This is the big one. World War Orwell.”

Musk said she hoped that Andreessen would “elaborate on this” because it’s “uncharted territory.”

Hope you elaborate on this, because fascinating. Talk about uncharted territory. — Justine Musk (@justinemusk) December 5, 2022

Justine also shared a New Scientist article about “the dangers of the US myth of free speech.”

“Social media changed the idea of counterspeech – counter bad speech with better speech — with harassment, manipulation, misinformation, + a flood of meaninglessly cruel emojis,” she said.

Musk is a published author who released a book called BloodAngel in 2005 and Uninvited, a YA novel, in 2007. Her third published novel Lord of Bones was released in 2008. She married Elon Musk in 2000 and they had six children together (the first one unfortunately passed away at 10 months).

The couple divorced in 2008 but share custody of their children.