Evan Peters winning a Golden Globe for ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ isn’t sitting well with some people

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has been at the receiving end of plenty of controversies and praise since its release. The Netflix hit show about the real-life events of the titular serial killer was nominated for four awards at the 80th Golden Globes held just yesterday, and much to some fans’ disapproval, the show gathered its first golden statue.

The Netflix true-crime series directed by Ryan Murphy received criticism after the families affected came forward with a statement claiming the series is “retraumatizing” and that it capitalizes on other’s tragedies without their consent. Since then, the Jaffrey Dahmer Story has been lambasted online and even boycotted. Nonetheless, lead actor Evan Peters took home the show’s very first Golden Globe for Best Limited Series Actor.

While very deserved following his successful career on TV and cinema, fans were blasting the awards show’s decision to award Peters his first accolade with the despised role.

Evan Peters is a great actor but this specific win for this role…unsettles me. https://t.co/SmYxLid2Qd — Steph (@StephanieYeboah) January 11, 2023

Honestly , Evan Peters winning a golden globe is so overdue I just wish it wasn’t for the dahmer role :/ he did amazing though… I just feel like his flowers are so long overdue, since AHS…. I just love him so much it’s crazy. — Lauren Jim (@Lo3_16) January 11, 2023

as much as I love Evan Peters, I wish he didn’t win for THIS role 💀 https://t.co/dBBMyWJkDR — Sofía (@Sofia_P_018) January 11, 2023

Many fans, however, have shown their own contempt towards this widespread opinion by netizens. While still defending the show’s lack of morality behind the scenes, they quickly reasoned that Peters’s award was fully deserved, as he portrayed the character to the utmost of his capacities as an actor. In addition, a fan wisely pointed out that the award went to Peters and his impeccable acting, and not to the monstrous serial killer Dahmer.

The award wasn’t for the character.The award is for whoever did the best job at ACTING. Why are so many of y’all acting like Evan Peters IS Jeffrey Dahmer? Can y’all not understand the diffs btwn acting vs. the show production vs. the real-life person? They aren’t the same thing! — Birdie S (@BirdieS87250918) January 11, 2023

It’s called being rewarded for his acting skills and good job.. It’s called acting.. Yall need to get some life seriously! — Valentina 💋🔪 (@HollywoodBarb11) January 11, 2023

Regardless of the split opinion, Dahmer‘s success is proving fruitful for Murphy. The writer and producer will be leading two more installments in the “Monster” series, following the real-life events of “monstrous figures who have impacted society.”

No further information about the upcoming installments has been released.