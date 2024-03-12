Every successful pairing in ‘Love Is Blind’ season 6

The sixth season of Love is Blind has officially come to a close. Fans of the Netflix series still have the reunion to look forward to, but the season’s participants have already made their way down the aisle.

Recommended Videos

Not everyone made it quite that far, of course, and several of the couples who initially got engaged never made it to the altar. Even those that did walk down the aisle faced one last chance to say no to their would-be spouses, dragging the drama through to the last possible moment.

How many couples got married in Love is Blind season 6?

Five successful couples exited the pods as engaged pairs, but not all of them are destined for “I do.” Within a few weeks of returning home, one couple was on a quick path to splitting up, and by the time the season reached a conclusion, even more pairings were falling apart.

The first couple to call off their wedding, post-engagement, was Brittany and Kenneth. After first emerging as what appeared to be the strongest and least-contentious couple of the season, things got dicey once the duo returned from their honeymoon. Kenneth’s icing out of Brittany lost him any fans he gained in the first half of the season, and many viewers found themselves thankful when the pair decided to call it quits.

Laura and Jeramey also broke up before they could reach the altar, but they made it a fair bit farther than Brittany and Kenneth. They were included in episodes up until nearly the finale, but it was clear by the penultimate episode of the season that Jeramey’s sights were set elsewhere.

Which left only three couples to walk down the aisle in the finale episode: Chelsea and Jimmy, Amy and Johnny, and AD and Clay. Viewers were expecting three weddings as a result, but were only graced with two after Jimmy told Chelsea he couldn’t go to the altar at the outset of the show’s wedding episode. That left the status of Jimmy and Chelsea’s relationship up in the air, and gave viewers only two ceremonies to look forward to.

Both of the remaining pairs had their fair share of issues going into their weddings, but still seemed determined to make their relationships work. Not all of them had the faith to say “I do,” unfortunately, which left season 6 with only one single successful marriage.

That marriage was between Amy and Johnny, who made it down the aisle and successfully tied the knot in a beautiful outdoor ceremony. They were nearly joined by Clay and AD, but — while AD joyfully gave Clay a yes — he didn’t return the favor. Clay told AD that he doesn’t think it’s “responsible” for him to say “I do” when he still has so much work to do, but he was clear that he wants the relationship to continue. He’s hoping to keep dating AD, despite leaving her at the altar, and fans aren’t sure if they agree.

While its entirely reasonable to think that many of the Love is Blind contestants aren’t ready to get married after only a few weeks of knowing each other, AD was clear that she wanted to get married through Netflix’s experiment. Clay didn’t give her that, and it may have been enough to end their relationship in its tracks.

There was still one successful marriage born of season 6, and fans are hoping that Johnny and Amy get past their birth control hurdle and forge a strong, lasting relationship. We’ll get an update on how the pair — and all the other couples, both together and split — are doing when the Love is Blind season 6 reunion episode airs on Wednesday March 13.